"Stronger Together" Shine Gala Dinner

Hosted by
About this event
Single Ticket – SHINE Legacy Dinner
Includes one seat for the evening plus dinner. We have been praying and it will be such a beautiful night.
Open seating available to choose your table when you arrive.
A reserved table for 8 guests with preferred seating. After purchasing, please email the names of all guests at your table to [email protected].
Couples enjoy two tickets discounted to $50 per person. This is for you and your spouse or significant other. Dinner is included with open seating so you can find the table that works best for you.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!