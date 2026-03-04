Kelly Taubert Ministries

Hosted by

Kelly Taubert Ministries

About this event

"Stronger Together" Shine Gala Dinner

700 Crockett St

Beaumont, TX 77701, USA

General Admission
$55

Single Ticket – SHINE Legacy Dinner
Includes one seat for the evening plus dinner. We have been praying and it will be such a beautiful night.


Open seating available to choose your table when you arrive.

VIP Table
$650

A reserved table for 8 guests with preferred seating. After purchasing, please email the names of all guests at your table to [email protected].

Couple Tickets (2)
$100

Couples enjoy two tickets discounted to $50 per person. This is for you and your spouse or significant other. Dinner is included with open seating so you can find the table that works best for you.


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