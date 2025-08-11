Transformational Storytelling Community, Inc.

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Transformational Storytelling Community, Inc.

About this event

Shir Chadash! Forshpeis

Double - Estate
$400

Admission to the Forspheis. Includes meals and lodging. You must ALSO register for the main program in the same housing. (Please check to see if there are still Estate rooms available for the main program before selecting this option. Contact us if it says SOLD OUT.)

Single - Estate
$475

Admission to the Forspheis. Includes meals and lodging. You must ALSO register for the main program in the same housing. (Please check to see if there are still Estate rooms available for the main program before selecting this option. Contact us if it says SOLD OUT.)

Double - Lodge
$350

Admission to the Forspheis. Includes meals and lodging. You must ALSO register for the main program in the same housing.

Single - Lodge
$425

Admission to the Forspheis. Includes meals and lodging. You must ALSO register for the main program in the same housing.

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