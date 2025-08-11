Shir Chadash! Forshpeis

About this event
Admission to the Forspheis. Includes meals and lodging. You must ALSO register for the main program in the same housing. (Please check to see if there are still Estate rooms available for the main program before selecting this option. Contact us if it says SOLD OUT.)
Admission to the Forspheis. Includes meals and lodging. You must ALSO register for the main program in the same housing. (Please check to see if there are still Estate rooms available for the main program before selecting this option. Contact us if it says SOLD OUT.)
Admission to the Forspheis. Includes meals and lodging. You must ALSO register for the main program in the same housing.
Admission to the Forspheis. Includes meals and lodging. You must ALSO register for the main program in the same housing.
$
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