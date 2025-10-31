Transformational Storytelling Community, Inc.

Transformational Storytelling Community empowers individuals through storytelling, fostering connection and healing. We create spaces for transformative narratives, promoting personal growth and community engagement through shared experiences.
Past events
Past events
Event
Shir Chadash! - Shabbat only
Oct 31, 3:00 PM - Nov 2, 1:00 PM EST
Event
Shir Chadash! - Commuter
Oct 30, 3:00 PM - Nov 2, 1:00 PM EST
Event
Shir Chadash! - Full Program
Oct 30, 3:00 PM - Nov 2, 1:00 PM EST
Event
Shir Chadash! Forshpeis
Oct 29, 3:00 PM - Oct 30, 2:00 PM EDT
More ways to support us
Event
Sponsor Shir Chadash!
Help us bring Shir Chadash! to the world - for this and future years!Please visit our Sponsorship Page for additional giving opportunities. Each donation will receive a tax receipt suitable for filing with your annual return. And our undying thanks!Note: All your donations go entirely to Shir Chadash! - they merely pass through Transformational Storytelling Community to get there.