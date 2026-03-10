Shop for Kayven's Helping Hands Merch

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Red Tie-Dye Kayven’s Helping Hands T-Shirt
This 100% cotton red tie-dye tee features the Kayven’s Helping Hands logo and Epilepsy Awareness ribbon.
100% of proceeds support the Kayven’s Helping Hands Foundation, funding literacy programs, community resources, and Epilepsy Awareness opportunities that make adventures possible for all.
Details:
Delivery or Pick up:
Shirts can be mailed for a $5 additional cost, picked up in Derby or delivered for free in the Wichita Metro area. For delivery, please add a $5 one-time donation during check out. For all options, we will contact you via email or phone number given to arrange delivery. Thank you!
Red Tie-Dye Kayven’s Helping Hands T-Shirt
This 100% cotton red tie-dye tee features the Kayven’s Helping Hands logo and Epilepsy Awareness ribbon.
100% of proceeds support the Kayven’s Helping Hands Foundation, funding literacy programs, community resources, and Epilepsy Awareness opportunities that make adventures possible for all.
Details:
Delivery or Pick up:
Shirts can be mailed for a $5 additional cost, picked up in Derby or delivered for free in the Wichita Metro area. For delivery, please add a $5 one-time donation during check out. For all options, we will contact you via email or phone number given to arrange delivery. Thank you!
Red Tie-Dye Kayven’s Helping Hands T-Shirt
This 100% cotton red tie-dye tee features the Kayven’s Helping Hands logo and Epilepsy Awareness ribbon.
100% of proceeds support the Kayven’s Helping Hands Foundation, funding literacy programs, community resources, and Epilepsy Awareness opportunities that make adventures possible for all.
Details:
Delivery or Pick up:
Shirts can be mailed for a $5 additional cost, picked up in Derby or delivered for free in the Wichita Metro area. For delivery, please add a $5 one-time donation during check out. For all options, we will contact you via email or phone number given to arrange delivery. Thank you!
Red Tie-Dye Kayven’s Helping Hands T-Shirt
This 100% cotton red tie-dye tee features the Kayven’s Helping Hands logo and Epilepsy Awareness ribbon.
100% of proceeds support the Kayven’s Helping Hands Foundation, funding literacy programs, community resources, and Epilepsy Awareness opportunities that make adventures possible for all.
Details:
Delivery or Pick up:
Shirts can be mailed for a $5 additional cost, picked up in Derby or delivered for free in the Wichita Metro area. For delivery, please add a $5 one-time donation during check out. For all options, we will contact you via email or phone number given to arrange delivery. Thank you!
Red Tie-Dye Kayven’s Helping Hands T-Shirt
This 100% cotton red tie-dye tee features the Kayven’s Helping Hands logo and Epilepsy Awareness ribbon.
100% of proceeds support the Kayven’s Helping Hands Foundation, funding literacy programs, community resources, and Epilepsy Awareness opportunities that make adventures possible for all.
Details:
Delivery or Pick up:
Shirts can be mailed for a $5 additional cost, picked up in Derby or delivered for free in the Wichita Metro area. For delivery, please add a $5 one-time donation during check out. For all options, we will contact you via email or phone number given to arrange delivery. Thank you!
Red Tie-Dye Kayven’s Helping Hands T-Shirt
This 100% cotton red tie-dye tee features the Kayven’s Helping Hands logo and Epilepsy Awareness ribbon.
100% of proceeds support the Kayven’s Helping Hands Foundation, funding literacy programs, community resources, and Epilepsy Awareness opportunities that make adventures possible for all.
Details:
Delivery or Pick up:
Shirts can be mailed for a $5 additional cost, picked up in Derby or delivered for free in the Wichita Metro area. For delivery, please add a $5 one-time donation during check out. For all options, we will contact you via email or phone number given to arrange delivery. Thank you!
Red Tie-Dye Kayven’s Helping Hands T-Shirt
This 100% cotton red tie-dye tee features the Kayven’s Helping Hands logo and Epilepsy Awareness ribbon.
100% of proceeds support the Kayven’s Helping Hands Foundation, funding literacy programs, community resources, and Epilepsy Awareness opportunities that make adventures possible for all.
Details:
Delivery or Pick up:
Shirts can be mailed for a $5 additional cost, picked up in Derby or delivered for free in the Wichita Metro area. For delivery, please add a $5 one-time donation during check out. For all options, we will contact you via email or phone number given to arrange delivery. Thank you!
Red Tie-Dye Kayven’s Helping Hands T-Shirt
This 100% cotton red tie-dye tee features the Kayven’s Helping Hands logo and Epilepsy Awareness ribbon.
100% of proceeds support the Kayven’s Helping Hands Foundation, funding literacy programs, community resources, and Epilepsy Awareness opportunities that make adventures possible for all.
Details:
Delivery or Pick up:
Shirts can be mailed for a $5 additional cost, picked up in Derby or delivered for free in the Wichita Metro area. For delivery, please add a $5 one-time donation during check out. For all options, we will contact you via email or phone number given to arrange delivery. Thank you!
Red Tie-Dye Kayven’s Helping Hands T-Shirt
This 100% cotton red tie-dye tee features the Kayven’s Helping Hands logo and Epilepsy Awareness ribbon.
100% of proceeds support the Kayven’s Helping Hands Foundation, funding literacy programs, community resources, and Epilepsy Awareness opportunities that make adventures possible for all.
Details:
Delivery or Pick up:
Shirts can be mailed for a $5 additional cost, picked up in Derby or delivered for free in the Wichita Metro area. For delivery, please add a $5 one-time donation during check out. For all options, we will contact you via email or phone number given to arrange delivery. Thank you!
Take home your own Kayven’s Helping Hands duck and share a little kindness with someone you love. Our ducks represent the strength, courage, and community of the Epilepsy Warriors we support.
Each duck proudly wears a Kayven’s Helping Hands purple shirt and serves as a reminder that no one faces epilepsy alone.
Perfect as a gift, a source of encouragement, or a small reminder to keep spreading kindness and adventure.
Delivery and Pickup
Ducks are available for local delivery in the Wichita metro area or pickup in Derby.
After your purchase, we will contact you using the email or phone number provided at checkout to arrange delivery or pickup. For shipping, we will contact you after sale with cost.
All sales help support the programs and mission of Kayven’s Helping Hands and help us continue making adventures possible for all.
Show your strength and support for epilepsy awareness with the Kayven’s Helping Hands Epilepsy Warrior Purple Headband. This purple headband represents courage, resilience, and the incredible warriors in our epilepsy community.
Wear it to show support for someone you love, to raise awareness, or as a reminder that no one faces epilepsy alone. It is a meaningful way to stand with Epilepsy Warriors and share the message of kindness, courage, and adventure.
Perfect for events, awareness days, school activities, or everyday encouragement.
Delivery and Pickup
Headbands are available for local delivery in the Wichita metro area or pickup in Derby. For shipping with will contact you with cost.
After your purchase, we will contact you using the email or phone number provided at checkout to arrange delivery or pickup.
All sales help support the programs and mission of Kayven’s Helping Hands and help us continue making adventures possible for all. 💜
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!