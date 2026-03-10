Nonprofitgo Inc

Offered by

Nonprofitgo Inc

About this shop

Shop for Kayven's Helping Hands Merch

T-shirt Size Child XS item
T-shirt Size Child XS
$20

Red Tie-Dye Kayven’s Helping Hands T-Shirt

This 100% cotton red tie-dye tee features the Kayven’s Helping Hands logo and Epilepsy Awareness ribbon. 


100% of proceeds support the Kayven’s Helping Hands Foundation, funding literacy programs, community resources, and Epilepsy Awareness opportunities that make adventures possible for all.

Details:

  • 100% cotton
  • Unisex fit Child Size XS
  • One-of-a-kind red tie-dye

Delivery or Pick up:

Shirts can be mailed for a $5 additional cost, picked up in Derby or delivered for free in the Wichita Metro area.  For delivery, please add a $5 one-time donation during check out.  For all options, we will contact you via email or phone number given to arrange delivery.  Thank you!  

0
T-Shirt Child Size Small item
T-Shirt Child Size Small
$20

Red Tie-Dye Kayven’s Helping Hands T-Shirt

This 100% cotton red tie-dye tee features the Kayven’s Helping Hands logo and Epilepsy Awareness ribbon. 


100% of proceeds support the Kayven’s Helping Hands Foundation, funding literacy programs, community resources, and Epilepsy Awareness opportunities that make adventures possible for all.

Details:

  • 100% cotton
  • Unisex fit Child Size Small
  • One-of-a-kind red tie-dye

Delivery or Pick up:

Shirts can be mailed for a $5 additional cost, picked up in Derby or delivered for free in the Wichita Metro area.  For delivery, please add a $5 one-time donation during check out.  For all options, we will contact you via email or phone number given to arrange delivery.  Thank you!  

0
T-Shirt Child Medium item
T-Shirt Child Medium
$20

Red Tie-Dye Kayven’s Helping Hands T-Shirt

This 100% cotton red tie-dye tee features the Kayven’s Helping Hands logo and Epilepsy Awareness ribbon. 


100% of proceeds support the Kayven’s Helping Hands Foundation, funding literacy programs, community resources, and Epilepsy Awareness opportunities that make adventures possible for all.

Details:

  • 100% cotton
  • Unisex fit Child Size Medium
  • One-of-a-kind red tie-dye

Delivery or Pick up:

Shirts can be mailed for a $5 additional cost, picked up in Derby or delivered for free in the Wichita Metro area.  For delivery, please add a $5 one-time donation during check out.  For all options, we will contact you via email or phone number given to arrange delivery.  Thank you!  

0
T-Shirt Child Large item
T-Shirt Child Large
$20

Red Tie-Dye Kayven’s Helping Hands T-Shirt

This 100% cotton red tie-dye tee features the Kayven’s Helping Hands logo and Epilepsy Awareness ribbon. 


100% of proceeds support the Kayven’s Helping Hands Foundation, funding literacy programs, community resources, and Epilepsy Awareness opportunities that make adventures possible for all.

Details:

  • 100% cotton
  • Unisex fit Child Size Large
  • One-of-a-kind red tie-dye

Delivery or Pick up:

Shirts can be mailed for a $5 additional cost, picked up in Derby or delivered for free in the Wichita Metro area.  For delivery, please add a $5 one-time donation during check out.  For all options, we will contact you via email or phone number given to arrange delivery.  Thank you!  

0
T-Shirt Child Size XL item
T-Shirt Child Size XL
$20

Red Tie-Dye Kayven’s Helping Hands T-Shirt

This 100% cotton red tie-dye tee features the Kayven’s Helping Hands logo and Epilepsy Awareness ribbon. 


100% of proceeds support the Kayven’s Helping Hands Foundation, funding literacy programs, community resources, and Epilepsy Awareness opportunities that make adventures possible for all.

Details:

  • 100% cotton
  • Unisex fit Child Size XL
  • One-of-a-kind red tie-dye

Delivery or Pick up:

Shirts can be mailed for a $5 additional cost, picked up in Derby or delivered for free in the Wichita Metro area.  For delivery, please add a $5 one-time donation during check out.  For all options, we will contact you via email or phone number given to arrange delivery.  Thank you!  

0
T-Shirt Adult Size Small item
T-Shirt Adult Size Small
$25

Red Tie-Dye Kayven’s Helping Hands T-Shirt

This 100% cotton red tie-dye tee features the Kayven’s Helping Hands logo and Epilepsy Awareness ribbon. 


100% of proceeds support the Kayven’s Helping Hands Foundation, funding literacy programs, community resources, and Epilepsy Awareness opportunities that make adventures possible for all.

Details:

  • 100% cotton
  • Unisex fit Adult Size Small
  • One-of-a-kind red tie-dye

Delivery or Pick up:

Shirts can be mailed for a $5 additional cost, picked up in Derby or delivered for free in the Wichita Metro area.  For delivery, please add a $5 one-time donation during check out.  For all options, we will contact you via email or phone number given to arrange delivery.  Thank you!  

0
T-Shirt Adult Size Medium item
T-Shirt Adult Size Medium
$25

Red Tie-Dye Kayven’s Helping Hands T-Shirt

This 100% cotton red tie-dye tee features the Kayven’s Helping Hands logo and Epilepsy Awareness ribbon. 


100% of proceeds support the Kayven’s Helping Hands Foundation, funding literacy programs, community resources, and Epilepsy Awareness opportunities that make adventures possible for all.

Details:

  • 100% cotton
  • Unisex fit Adult Size Medium
  • One-of-a-kind red tie-dye

Delivery or Pick up:

Shirts can be mailed for a $5 additional cost, picked up in Derby or delivered for free in the Wichita Metro area.  For delivery, please add a $5 one-time donation during check out.  For all options, we will contact you via email or phone number given to arrange delivery.  Thank you!  

0
T-Shirt Adult Size Large item
T-Shirt Adult Size Large
$25

Red Tie-Dye Kayven’s Helping Hands T-Shirt

This 100% cotton red tie-dye tee features the Kayven’s Helping Hands logo and Epilepsy Awareness ribbon. 


100% of proceeds support the Kayven’s Helping Hands Foundation, funding literacy programs, community resources, and Epilepsy Awareness opportunities that make adventures possible for all.

Details:

  • 100% cotton
  • Unisex fit Adult Size Large
  • One-of-a-kind red tie-dye

Delivery or Pick up:

Shirts can be mailed for a $5 additional cost, picked up in Derby or delivered for free in the Wichita Metro area.  For delivery, please add a $5 one-time donation during check out.  For all options, we will contact you via email or phone number given to arrange delivery.  Thank you!  

0
T-Shirt Adult Size XL item
T-Shirt Adult Size XL
$25

Red Tie-Dye Kayven’s Helping Hands T-Shirt

This 100% cotton red tie-dye tee features the Kayven’s Helping Hands logo and Epilepsy Awareness ribbon. 


100% of proceeds support the Kayven’s Helping Hands Foundation, funding literacy programs, community resources, and Epilepsy Awareness opportunities that make adventures possible for all.

Details:

  • 100% cotton
  • Unisex fit Adult Size XL
  • One-of-a-kind red tie-dye

Delivery or Pick up:

Shirts can be mailed for a $5 additional cost, picked up in Derby or delivered for free in the Wichita Metro area.  For delivery, please add a $5 one-time donation during check out.  For all options, we will contact you via email or phone number given to arrange delivery.  Thank you!  

0
Kayven’s Helping Hands Duck item
Kayven’s Helping Hands Duck
$10

Take home your own Kayven’s Helping Hands duck and share a little kindness with someone you love. Our ducks represent the strength, courage, and community of the Epilepsy Warriors we support.

Each duck proudly wears a Kayven’s Helping Hands purple shirt and serves as a reminder that no one faces epilepsy alone.

Perfect as a gift, a source of encouragement, or a small reminder to keep spreading kindness and adventure.

Delivery and Pickup

Ducks are available for local delivery in the Wichita metro area or pickup in Derby.

After your purchase, we will contact you using the email or phone number provided at checkout to arrange delivery or pickup. For shipping, we will contact you after sale with cost.

All sales help support the programs and mission of Kayven’s Helping Hands and help us continue making adventures possible for all.

0
KHH Epilepsy Warrior Purple Headband item
KHH Epilepsy Warrior Purple Headband
$5

Show your strength and support for epilepsy awareness with the Kayven’s Helping Hands Epilepsy Warrior Purple Headband. This purple headband represents courage, resilience, and the incredible warriors in our epilepsy community.

Wear it to show support for someone you love, to raise awareness, or as a reminder that no one faces epilepsy alone. It is a meaningful way to stand with Epilepsy Warriors and share the message of kindness, courage, and adventure.

Perfect for events, awareness days, school activities, or everyday encouragement.

Delivery and Pickup

Headbands are available for local delivery in the Wichita metro area or pickup in Derby. For shipping with will contact you with cost.

After your purchase, we will contact you using the email or phone number provided at checkout to arrange delivery or pickup.


All sales help support the programs and mission of Kayven’s Helping Hands and help us continue making adventures possible for all. 💜

0
Add a donation for Nonprofitgo Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!