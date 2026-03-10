Shop for Kayven's Helping Hands Merch

Show your strength and support for epilepsy awareness with the Kayven’s Helping Hands Epilepsy Warrior Purple Headband. This purple headband represents courage, resilience, and the incredible warriors in our epilepsy community.

Wear it to show support for someone you love, to raise awareness, or as a reminder that no one faces epilepsy alone. It is a meaningful way to stand with Epilepsy Warriors and share the message of kindness, courage, and adventure.

Perfect for events, awareness days, school activities, or everyday encouragement.

Delivery and Pickup

Headbands are available for local delivery in the Wichita metro area or pickup in Derby. For shipping with will contact you with cost.

After your purchase, we will contact you using the email or phone number provided at checkout to arrange delivery or pickup.





All sales help support the programs and mission of Kayven’s Helping Hands and help us continue making adventures possible for all. 💜