Rhode Island Youth Theatre

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Rhode Island Youth Theatre

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Shrek The Musical 2026 Registration

2401 W Shore Rd

Warwick, RI 02889, USA

Full Registration
$650

Fill out the student's information below (name, age, etc.)

Zeffy may ask for a donation at checkout; select "Other" to pay normal price

Sibling Registration
$550

*Registered students must be siblings for this discount to be applicable*

Fill out the student's information below (name, age, etc.)

Zeffy may ask for a donation at checkout; select "Other" to pay normal price

Discounted Registration
Pay what you can

*REQUIRES PRIOR APPROVAL. Unapproved registrations will be rejected/refunded. Contact annjogrady1@gmail.com or visit https://riyt.squarespace.com/scholarships.*

Fill out the student's information below (name, age, etc.)

Zeffy may ask for a donation at checkout; select "Other" to pay normal price

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