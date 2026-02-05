Shrek The Musical 2026 Registration

About this event
Fill out the student's information below (name, age, etc.)
Zeffy may ask for a donation at checkout; select "Other" to pay normal price
*Registered students must be siblings for this discount to be applicable*
Fill out the student's information below (name, age, etc.)
Zeffy may ask for a donation at checkout; select "Other" to pay normal price
*REQUIRES PRIOR APPROVAL. Unapproved registrations will be rejected/refunded. Contact annjogrady1@gmail.com or visit https://riyt.squarespace.com/scholarships.*
Fill out the student's information below (name, age, etc.)
Zeffy may ask for a donation at checkout; select "Other" to pay normal price
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!