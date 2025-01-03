Sister Scouts Fall Camp 2025 Reservations

Prerequisite: $30 Registration Fee. For those seeking a more private retreat, the cottage offers a queen bed for two, two futons, and a private bath and shower. Like the cabin, it includes a kitchenette for light meals and snacks. Price is per person, for the full weekend. Please note that you may be sharing the cabin with someone you don't know. First paid, first reserved. Payment in full is due September 15, 2025.