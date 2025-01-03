Sister Scouts Fall Camp 2025 Reservations

About this event
Gore, VA 22637, USA
Secure your spot at camp here with your non-refundable deposit!
Join the waitlist for Fall Camp 2025! If space becomes available, you’ll be offered a spot based on the order of sign-up. If we can’t offer you a spot, your $30 will be fully refunded.
➡️ Please select "$0" for the Zeffy fee at checkout.
Prerequisite: $30 Registration Fee. Enjoy a traditional camp experience with dorm room bunks. You may be sleeping on the top or bottom bunk. First come, first served. Payment in full is due September 15, 2025.
Prerequisite: $30 Registration Fee. Check-in is Friday at 4 PM. Check out is Saturday at 2 PM. A shorter stay option with priority given to full-weekend campers. You may be sleeping on the top or bottom bunk. First come, first served. Payment in full is due September 15, 2025.
Prerequisite: $30 Registration Fee. Check-in is Saturday at 4 PM. Check out is Sunday at Noon. A shorter stay option with priority given to full-weekend campers. You may be sleeping on the top or bottom bunk. First come, first served. Payment in full is due September 15, 2025.
Prerequisite: $30 Registration Fee. Looking for a simple, private space to recharge? Our cozy bungalow includes electric, heat, and air conditioning, plus a small table, chair and single bed. It’s a compact studio-style space with no bathroom inside, but shared restrooms are just a short walk away. Price is per person for the full weekend. First paid, first reserved. Payment in full is due September 15, 2025.
Prerequisite: $30 Registration Fee. Looking for a bit more comfort? Our cabin includes a queen bed (ideal for sharing), a futon, and a private bathroom with bath and shower. You’ll also have access to a small kitchenette for added convenience. Price is per person, for the full weekend. Please note that you may be sharing the cabin with someone you don't know. First paid, first reserved. Payment in full is due September 15, 2025.
Prerequisite: $30 Registration Fee. For those seeking a more private retreat, the cottage offers a queen bed for two, two futons, and a private bath and shower. Like the cabin, it includes a kitchenette for light meals and snacks. Price is per person, for the full weekend. Please note that you may be sharing the cabin with someone you don't know. First paid, first reserved. Payment in full is due September 15, 2025.
If you'd like to sponsor a camper, please do so here! Thank you for your generosity!!
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