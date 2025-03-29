🌟 Sisterhood & Strength Retreat 2025 🌟

Enjoy a Weekend Stay at Luxurious Lake House!
The initial payment serves as the deposit for our lodging accommodations in Mabank, TX.
About this space
Lakeside Getaway for families and friends on Cedar Creek Lake!
Enjoy this spacious home-away from home with everything you need and more for a lakefront retreat!
- 5 Bedrooms | 10 Beds | Sleeps 15
- Lakefront + outdoor amenities!
- Fire pit + outdoor seating + kayaks
- Indoor & outdoor dining + grill
- Smart Tvs in numerous bedrooms
- Kids Rooms feature air hockey, karaoke, gaming set, and kids darts!
- Office Area
- Parking : large driveway + carport for 8+cars
The space
5 Bedrooms | 10 Beds | Sleeps 15
- Details below
Outdoors
- Lakefront Property
- No Boat Slip Access
- (2) kayaks provided
- 16 foot float
- Plenty of outdoor seating
- Grill + Propane
- Fire Pit (firewood not provided)
- Outdoor Dining
*NO REFUNDS on the deposit*
Sisterhood & Strength 2025 Retreat - Payment #2
$170
The second payment will cover activities, food, beverages (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic), snacks, and more! This payment is due by May 15th.
The second payment will cover activities, food, beverages (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic), snacks, and more! This payment is due by May 15th.
Sisterhood & Strength 2025 Retreat - Payment #3
$170
The third and final payment will also cover activities, food, beverages (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic), snacks, and more! This payment is due by June 15th.
The third and final payment will also cover activities, food, beverages (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic), snacks, and more! This payment is due by June 15th.
