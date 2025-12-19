San Joaquin Kannada Sangha

Hosted by

San Joaquin Kannada Sangha

About this event

SJKS Sankranthi Sadagara 2026

685 N Montebello

Mountain House, CA 95391, USA

Member Admission(Adult) - Annual plan
$18

This purchase is for Adult (Age 12+) members of San Joaquin Kannada Community.


Member Admission(Youth) - Annual plan
$15

This purchase is for Youth (Age 5 to 12) members of San Joaquin Kannada Community.

Tickets and the age verified at the registration desk during the event.

Member Admission - Prepaid plan
Free

This Ticketing is for SJKS Members who are on the prepaid plan.

  • Upto 4 Free tickets per family per ticketed event
  • Just RSVP how many are attending
  • No additional payment is required


Non Member Admission(Adult Age 12 and above)
$25

This purchase is for Adult (Age 12+) non-members of San Joaquin Kannada Community.

Consider becoming a member to avail member rates and participate in the events. use the link below

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/san-joaquin-kannada-sanghas-annual-memberships

Non Member Admission(Youth Age 5 to 12)
$20

This purchase is for Youth (Age 5 to 12) non-members of San Joaquin Kannada Community.

Consider becoming a member to avail member rates and participate in the events. use the link below

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/san-joaquin-kannada-sanghas-annual-memberships

Add a donation for San Joaquin Kannada Sangha

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!