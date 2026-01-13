Small Ensemble Fundraising Concert

ROSO Musicians are providing chamber music for the social and dinner hours of the event. For the second half, we would love to have some professional musicians add to the fun with some upbeat music. You can help sponsor the fun!! 100% of your donation goes to ROSO. However, Zeffy (the host of this website) will ask if you want to tip them. If you don't want to tip Zeffy, you have to manually change the tip amount to ZERO.



