Small Ensemble Fundraising Concert

About this event
Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304, USA
Help one of our previous conductors attend our gala buy paying for their ticket! 100% of your donation goes to ROSO - However, Zeffy (the host of this website) will ask if you want to tip them. If you don't want to tip Zeffy, you have to manually change the tip amount to ZERO.
ROSO Musicians are providing chamber music for the social and dinner hours of the event. For the second half, we would love to have some professional musicians add to the fun with some upbeat music. You can help sponsor the fun!! 100% of your donation goes to ROSO. However, Zeffy (the host of this website) will ask if you want to tip them. If you don't want to tip Zeffy, you have to manually change the tip amount to ZERO.
Help decorate the tables at our gala with grace and style by donating to our Flower Fund! However, Zeffy (the host of this website) will ask if you want to tip them. If you don't want to tip Zeffy, you have to manually change the tip amount to ZERO.
As guests arrive at the gala, they will stop on the red carpet for a photo op in front of this banner featuring our corporate sponsors. 100% of your donation goes to ROSO. However, Zeffy (the host of this website) will ask if you want to tip them. If you don't want to tip Zeffy, you have to manually change the tip amount to ZERO.
Our guests will feel like celebrities as they arrive on a red carpet and stop for a photo op! 100% of your donation goes to ROSO. However, Zeffy (the host of this website) will ask if you want to tip them. If you don't want to tip Zeffy, you have to manually change the tip amount to ZERO.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!