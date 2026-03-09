Smarter Kids Program (Ages 4–6)





The Smarter Kids Program is a fun and interactive safety awareness program for children ages 4–6. Through games, role-playing, and hands-on activities, kids learn important lessons about stranger awareness, personal boundaries, confidence, and what to do in emergencies.





This program helps young children build the skills they need to stay safe while learning in a fun and engaging environment.





Families are invited to enjoy this free program and give their children the opportunity to learn, grow, and become Smarter Kids!



