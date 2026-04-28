SMS PTA

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SMS PTA

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SMS PTA's Spice Fundraiser - Spring 2026

Baja Fish Taco Seasoning - 10oz item
Baja Fish Taco Seasoning - 10oz
$8

Dive into the vibrant flavors of the Baja Peninsula with our Baja Fish Taco Seasoning. This warm, earthy blend of spices captures the essence of Mexican cuisine, adding a touch of magic to your fish tacos.

Infused with a harmonious combination of sea salt, dehydrated garlic and onion, and a hint of lime juice powder, this seasoning delivers a symphony of savory and citrusy notes. It will transform your cod, salmon, or any seafood into mouthwatering taco fillings.

Embrace the spirit of Baja with Baja Fish Taco Seasoning. Simply coat your fish generously before cooking, and prepare to be transported to the sun-kissed shores of Mexico with every delicious bite.

This seasoning is a must-have for any seafood lover or home chef looking to add a touch of Baja-inspired flavor to their tacos.

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B.B.Q. Seasoning - 9oz item
B.B.Q. Seasoning - 9oz
$8

Spice up your next barbecue with All-American BBQ Seasoning! This versatile blend offers a warm, salty-sweet flavor with a light, earthy touch. Perfect for grilling chicken or pork, it adds a touch of caramelized goodness and enhances the natural flavors of your meat. BBQ Seasoning: Backyard grilling made easy and delicious.

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Beer Can Chicken Rub - 9oz item
Beer Can Chicken Rub - 9oz
$8

Beer Can Chicken Rub is a unique blend of spices that will transform your chicken into a true masterpiece of barbecue. Infused with a harmonious balance of sweet, savory, and smoky notes, this rub delivers an explosion of flavor that will have your taste buds dancing with every bite.

The combination of paprika, chili powder, garlic powder, and other secret ingredients creates a depth of flavor that is sure to impress even the most discerning barbecue enthusiasts. Whether you're a seasoned pitmaster or a backyard barbecue novice, this rub is sure to elevate your beer can chicken experience to new heights.

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Blackening Seasoning - 9oz item
Blackening Seasoning - 9oz
$8

Sizzle and sear with this Blackening Seasoning! This bold blend ignites your taste buds with a spicy kick balanced by smoky paprika, savory herbs, and a hint of garlic. Blacken chicken, fish, or steak for a restaurant-worthy crust packed with flavor. Blackening Seasoning: Turn up the heat, turn up the taste!

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Buffalo Wing Rub - 8oz item
Buffalo Wing Rub - 8oz
$8

Want crispy, flavorful wings without the mess?

This Buffalo Wing Rub delivers! This dry rub packs a punch with a salty-tangy kick, balanced by subtle heat and buttery notes. Simply coat your wings and bake or grill for perfectly seasoned, restaurant-quality buffalo wings at home.

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Carne Asada Seasoning - 9oz item
Carne Asada Seasoning - 9oz
$8

Carne Asada Seasoning is a carefully crafted blend of spices that will transform your grilled meats into authentic Mexican delicacies. Infused with a symphony of smoky, savory, and citrusy notes, this seasoning will transport your taste buds to the heart of Mexico with every bite.

The perfect blend that will elevate your flank steak, skirt steak, or other cuts of beef to new heights. Whether you're grilling, pan-frying, or cooking on the stovetop, this seasoning is sure to add a touch of culinary magic to your carne asada creations.

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Celery Salt - 12.5oz item
Celery Salt - 12.5oz
$7

Spruce up your dishes with the subtle crunch and savory goodness of Celery Salt! This flavorful blend combines fine-grained sea salt with ground celery seeds. Sprinkle it on salads, deviled eggs, potato dishes, or Bloody Mary rims for a burst of brightness and a touch of vegetal depth.

Celery Salt: A simple way to elevate your everyday cooking.

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Chili Lime Seasoning - 6oz item
Chili Lime Seasoning - 6oz
$8

Stop settling for the "standard" chili lime seasoning you’ve seen on every shelf since the 90s. You know the one - and you know it’s missing something. We got tired of waiting for them to fix it, so we built the upgrade ourselves.

San Fuego isn't just a seasoning; it’s a total flavor takeover. We dialed up the heat to a respectable kick and brightened the lime for a zesty punch that actually cuts through. Whether you’re rimming a margarita, dusting fresh mango, or leveling up your popcorn, San Fuego delivers the bold, premium profile the "other guys" are too afraid to touch.

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Chili Powder - 7oz item
Chili Powder - 7oz
$7

Ignite your taste buds with Chili Powder! This fiery blend combines ground chiles for a smoky depth of heat, balanced with warm spices like cumin and oregano. Perfect for chili con carne, tacos, burritos, or any dish craving a kick.

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Chimichurri Sauce Mix - 3.5oz item
Chimichurri Sauce Mix - 3.5oz
$8

Add a taste of Argentina to your meals with this Chimichurri Sauce Mix! This vibrant blend features parsley, garlic, and other herbs with a touch of tang. Simply mix with olive oil, vinegar, and water for a fresh, flavorful sauce perfect for topping grilled meats, vegetables, or adding a zing to sandwiches. Chimichurri Sauce Mix: Restaurant-quality chimichurri, made easy at home.

Ingredients: dehydrated garlic, salt, spices.

Recipe: In a small bowl, mix: 1/2 cup Chimichurri Sauce Mix / 1/4 cup vinegar of choice / 2 Tbsp. lemon juice / 1 cup Extra Virgin olive oil
Let rest in a refrigerator for at least 1 hour to allow herbs to re-hydrate. Serve on top of steak, or meat of your choice.

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Cinnamon Sugar - 11.5oz item
Cinnamon Sugar - 11.5oz
$7

Sweeten things up with this Cinnamon Sugar! This delightful blend combines granulated sugar with the warm, inviting flavor of cinnamon. Sprinkle it on toast, French toast, pancakes, or fruit for a touch of cozy sweetness.

Cinnamon Sugar: The perfect way to elevate your breakfast or dessert game in seconds.

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Creole Seasoning - 14oz item
Creole Seasoning - 14oz
$8

Louisiana in a jar!

Creole Seasoning is a warm, smoky blend with paprika, garlic, onion, and a hint of cayenne. Perfect for gumbos, jambalaya, or any dish needing a touch of the Big Easy.

Creole Seasoning: Add a taste of Cajun to your kitchen!

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Dill Pickle Seasoning - 9oz item
Dill Pickle Seasoning - 9oz
$9

Add a zesty twist to your dishes with our Dill Pickle Seasoning! Perfectly blending tangy dill and a burst of savory spices, this seasoning brings the bold, briny flavor of dill pickles to everything from fries to popcorn and grilled meats. Whether you're sprinkling it on snacks or mixing it into your favorite recipes,

Dill Pickle Seasoning is a must-have for pickle lovers who crave a unique, flavorful kick!

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Fajita Seasoning - 8oz item
Fajita Seasoning - 8oz
$7

This is so good!!! (Miss Cat - Southside)

Embark on a culinary adventure with our Fajita Seasoning, a vibrant blend of spices that will transform your fajita nights into authentic Mexican fiestas. Delivers a sizzle of smoky, savory flavors that will tantalize your taste buds.

Indulge in the sizzling goodness of fajitas, whether you're marinating chicken, steak, or shrimp; this seasoning will infuse the meat with authentic Mexican flavors. Simply coat your fajita meat generously with the rub, let it marinate for a while, and then grill or sauté to perfection.


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Garlic Powder - 7oz item
Garlic Powder - 7oz
$7

Spice up your kitchen with Garlic Powder! This 100% pure garlic adds a strong, aromatic flavor to any dish. Unlike fresh garlic, it's mess-free and shelf-stable. Sprinkle it on meats, vegetables, soups, or pasta for a savory punch that's slightly milder and sweeter than fresh.

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Guacamole Seasoning - 8oz item
Guacamole Seasoning - 8oz
$8

Totally Guacamole Seasoning is a blend of spices that will transform your ordinary guacamole into an extraordinary culinary experience. Infused with a symphony of savory, citrusy, and herbaceous notes, this seasoning will elevate your guacamole to new heights of flavor.

This seasoning adds a touch of depth and complexity to your guacamole, making it the perfect addition to your next taco night, party, or casual get-together.

With its ability to enhance the natural goodness of avocado, Totally Guacamole Seasoning is a must-have for any guacamole lover or home chef who wants to add a touch of culinary magic to their guacamole creations.

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Honey Garlic Wing Rub - 10oz item
Honey Garlic Wing Rub - 10oz
$8

Take your wings from ordinary to extraordinary with this Honey Garlic Wing Rub! This sweet and savory blend features honey powder for a touch of sticky glaze, balanced by the aromatic warmth of garlic. A sprinkle coats your wings in a flavor explosion perfect for grilling, baking, or air-frying.

Honey Garlic Wing Rub: Honey gold, finger-lickin' good wings, every single time.

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Kentucky Bourbon BBQ Rub - 8oz item
Kentucky Bourbon BBQ Rub - 8oz
$8

Kentucky Bourbon BBQ Rub is a harmonious blend of sweet, smoky, and savory flavors infused with the smooth, mellow notes of Kentucky bourbon. This unique rub will transform your pork ribs into a true masterpiece of barbecue, adding a touch of sophistication and elegance to your backyard barbecue experience.

Whether you're a seasoned pitmaster or a backyard barbecue enthusiast, Kentucky Bourbon BBQ Rub is a must-have addition to your grilling arsenal. This versatile rub can also be used to add a touch of Kentucky-style flavor to chicken, pork shoulder, and even vegetables. Experiment with different applications and discover your favorite ways to enjoy this flavorful rub.

Embrace the rich culinary traditions of Kentucky barbecue with Kentucky Bourbon BBQ Rub. Let the smoky, savory flavors infused with the smooth elegance of Kentucky bourbon transport your taste buds to the heart of America's barbecue scene and experience the true essence of slow-cooked perfection.

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Kickin' Maple Honey Rub - 11oz item
Kickin' Maple Honey Rub - 11oz
$10

Kickin' Maple Honey Rub is a sweet and spicy explosion waiting to happen. This unique blend combines the warmth of maple sugar with a touch of fiery heat, perfect for chicken, fish, or even tofu. A hint of honey adds a touch of sweetness, while a kick of spice keeps things interesting.

The Kickin' Maple Honey Rub elevates your dishes with a perfect balance of sweet, savory, and heat.

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Mango Habanero Seasoning - 8.5oz item
Mango Habanero Seasoning - 8.5oz
$10

Take your taste buds on a tropical trip with Mango Habanero Seasoning! This vibrant blend combines the sweet kiss of mango with the fiery punch of habanero for an unforgettable flavor explosion. Imagine juicy mango chunks dancing with the scorching heat of habanero, all balanced with a touch of smoky warmth. Perfect for chicken, seafood, vegetables, and even fruit, this seasoning is a guaranteed adventure for your palate!

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Mediterranean All Purpose
$9

5.5 oz

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Mesquite Smokehouse BBQ - 9oz item
Mesquite Smokehouse BBQ - 9oz
$8

Mesquite Smokehouse BBQ Rub infuses your barbecue with bold, smoky depth. Real mesquite smoke pairs with savory herbs and spices for an authentic smokehouse taste. This rub is perfect for beef, pork, chicken, or anything you'd grill or smoke, taking your barbecue to the next level.

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Onion Powder - 8.75oz item
Onion Powder - 8.75oz
$7

Onion Powder concentrates the intense flavor of onions into a convenient powder. Made from finely ground dried onions, it adds a powerful punch of savory goodness to any dish. Unlike fresh onions, Onion Powder won't make you cry, and it stores for a long time in your pantry. Perfect for soups, sauces, marinades, and even sprinkling on popcorn

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Paprika - Smoked - 6.5oz item
Paprika - Smoked - 6.5oz
$7

Smoked Paprika infuses dishes with a deep, rich smoky flavor. Unlike regular paprika, it's made from red peppers that are slow-roasted over wood smoke. This adds a complex and addictive taste to meats, vegetables, and even popcorn. Perfect for barbecue rubs, stews, and chili, Smoked Paprika adds a smoky dimension that takes your dishes to the next level.

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Pulled Pork Seasoning - 9oz
$8

Pulled Pork Seasoning is a unique blend of spices that will transform your pork shoulder into a true masterpiece of barbecue. Infused with a harmonious balance of sweet, savory, and smoky notes, this seasoning delivers an explosion of flavor that will have your taste buds dancing with every bite.

The combination of paprika, chili powder, garlic powder, and other secret ingredients creates a depth of flavor that is sure to impress even the most discerning barbecue enthusiasts. Whether you're a seasoned pitmaster or a backyard barbecue novice, this seasoning is sure to elevate your pulled pork experience to new heights.

To use Pulled Pork Seasoning, simply rub it generously over your pork shoulder before slow-cooking it to perfection. The flavors will meld together as the meat cooks, resulting in a tender, juicy, and incredibly flavorful pulled pork that will be the star of your next barbecue.

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Ranch Seasoning Rub - 9oz
$8

Imagine yourself out on a ranch or on the range. That's what Ranch Seasoning Rub is like. Unlike a dip mix that focuses on creaminess, this rub is all about savory goodness. Sprinkle Ranch Seasoning Rub on chicken, steak, vegetables, or eggs for a delicious punch of ranch flavor in every bite.

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Rustic Rosemary & Garlic - 7oz item
Rustic Rosemary & Garlic - 7oz
$8

Rustic Rosemary and Garlic Rub is a fragrant blend that transports your taste buds to the Mediterranean. It combines the woody, peppery notes of rosemary with the savory bite of garlic for a delicious and versatile seasoning. This rub is perfect for enhancing the flavor of roasted chicken, lamb, and potatoes, but its uses extend far beyond. Sprinkle Rustic Rosemary and Garlic Rub on vegetables before roasting, toss it with mushrooms for added depth, or even use it to create a flavorful crust on grilled bread.

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Seasoning Salt - 11oz item
Seasoning Salt - 11oz
$7

Enhance every dish with a sprinkle of Seasoning Salt!

This all-purpose blend offers a burst of savory goodness that awakens your taste buds. Salty with a warm, garlicky, and slightly sweet undertone, it elevates French fries, popcorn, and scrambled eggs to new heights.

Seasoning Salt: The secret ingredient for a flavor boost in every bite.

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Taco Seasoning - 6oz item
Taco Seasoning - 6oz
$7

Embark on a culinary adventure through the vibrant flavors of Mexico with our Taco Seasoning, a harmonious blend of spices that will transform your taco nights into authentic Mexican fiestas. This seasoning delivers a burst of savory goodness that will transport your taste buds to the heart of Mexico.

Whether you're using ground beef, chicken, or shredded pork, this seasoning will elevate your taco fillings to new heights. Mix the seasoning into your cooked meat, and you're ready to assemble your tacos with your favorite toppings.

With its versatility and ability to create authentic Mexican tacos, Taco Seasoning is a must-have for any home chef or taco enthusiast.

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Tuscan Seasoning Rub - 7oz item
Tuscan Seasoning Rub - 7oz
$8

Sunshine in a jar! Tuscan Herb Seasoning captures the essence of the Italian countryside. This warm, inviting blend is a symphony of savory and herbaceous notes.  Sprinkle it on chicken, fish, vegetables, or incorporate it into soups and stews for a depth of flavor that elevates any dish to restaurant-worthy.  Imagine sun-drenched tomatoes, fragrant herbs, and a touch of earthiness – all waiting to transform your meals.

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Ultimate Burger Seasoning - 9oz item
Ultimate Burger Seasoning - 9oz
$8

Ultimate Steakhouse Burger Seasoning is a carefully crafted blend of spices that will transform your ordinary burgers into gourmet masterpieces. This seasoning delivers an explosion of flavor that will tantalize your taste buds with every bite.

The combination of flavors will elevate your burgers to steakhouse-quality. Whether you're grilling, pan-frying, or cooking on the stovetop, this seasoning is sure to add a touch of culinary magic to your burger creations.

To use Ultimate Steakhouse Burger Seasoning, simply mix it into your ground beef or other burger patty ingredients before cooking. The flavors will infuse into the meat, resulting in juicy, flavorful burgers that will have everyone asking for seconds.

With its versatility and exceptional flavor, Ultimate Steakhouse Burger Seasoning is a must-have for any burger lover!

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Ultimate Steakhouse Prime Rib Rub - 9oz item
Ultimate Steakhouse Prime Rib Rub - 9oz
$10

Ultimate Steakhouse Prime Rib Seasoning is a premium blend of spices that will transform your roast into a truly unforgettable experience. This seasoning enhances the natural flavors of the meat for a rich, savory, and aromatic finish.

To use Ultimate Steakhouse Prime Rib Seasoning, simply rub it generously over your prime rib roast before roasting it to perfection. The flavors will meld together as the meat cooks, resulting in a tender, juicy, and incredibly flavorful prime rib that will be the centerpiece of your feast.

With its exceptional flavor and ability to enhance the natural flavors of prime rib, Ultimate Steakhouse Prime Rib Seasoning is a must-have for any home chef or barbecue enthusiast.

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Vegetable Seasoning - 7.5oz item
Vegetable Seasoning - 7.5oz
$8

Spice up your meals with a burst of garden-fresh flavor!

Vegetable Seasoning is a signature blend of dehydrated vegetables that adds a vibrant, savory punch to any dish. This all-purpose seasoning is perfect for roasted vegetables, soups, stews, sauces, and more.  A single sprinkle infuses your food with a depth of flavor that complements a variety of cuisines.

Vegetable Seasoning: Unlock the delicious potential of every vegetable!

 

Ingredients: dehydrated vegetables (garlic, red bell pepper, sun-dried tomato, green onion, green bell pepper), spices, salt, sesame seed, lemon peel, sesame oil.

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Dip Mix - Creamy Dill - 9oz item
Dip Mix - Creamy Dill - 9oz
$7

Enjoy the cool, refreshing taste of dill with this Creamy Dill Dip Mix! This easy-to-use mix creates a delicious dip with a creamy texture and a burst of dill flavor in seconds. Simply stir it into sour cream for a delightful veggie or chip accompaniment.

Creamy Dill Dip Mix: Creamy, dreamy dill dip in every scoop!



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Dip Mix - French Onion - 9oz item
Dip Mix - French Onion - 9oz
$7

Classic French onion flavor in seconds!

This French Onion Dip Mix creates a creamy, savory dip with a rich caramelized onion taste. Simply mix with sour cream for the perfect party appetizer or a delicious veggie accompaniment.

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Dip Mix - Horseradish - 9oz item
Dip Mix - Horseradish - 9oz
$7

Brace yourself for a bold flavor experience!

This Horseradish Dip Mix delivers that distinct, zesty kick you crave. We've perfectly blended potent horseradish with savory spices for a mix that transforms simple ingredients into a show-stopping dip or spread. Just combine with sour cream, cream cheese, or mayonnaise for an instant crowd-pleaser. 

Fantastic with veggies, chips, pretzels, or wings, and absolutely killer as a spread on roast beef sandwiches. Quick, easy, and packed with pungent punch – add some horseradish heat to your life!

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Grinder - Garlic/Onion Pink Salt - 5oz item
Grinder - Garlic/Onion Pink Salt - 5oz
$8

Flavor bomb in a grinder!

This Garlic Onion & Pink Salt Grinder packs a savory punch. Himalayan pink salt blends with garlicky and oniony goodness for a versatile seasoning. Grind it on meats, veggies, or even popcorn for a burst of flavor in every bite.

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Grinder - Simply Salt & Pepper - 5oz item
Grinder - Simply Salt & Pepper - 5oz
$8

Elevate your everyday meals with the Simply Salt & Pepper Grinder! This convenient grinder combines high-quality sea salt and cracked black peppercorns for perfectly balanced seasoning in every shake.  The adjustable grind lets you customize the texture, from a gentle dusting to a hearty coarseness. Simply Salt & Pepper Grinder: Fresh flavor, effortless convenience, all in one.

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Chocolate Crunchies (ice cream/dessert topping) - 5oz item
Chocolate Crunchies (ice cream/dessert topping) - 5oz
$7

Chocolate crunchies are a delicious and versatile treat that can be enjoyed on their own or used as an ingredient in a variety of recipes!

There are many ways to enjoy chocolate crunchies. Here are a few ideas:

  •  Add them to your favorite cereal: Chocolate crunchies make a delicious and crunchy addition to your favorite cereal. They add a touch of sweetness and indulgence to your morning meal.
  •  Use them in baking: Chocolate crunchies can be used in a variety of baking recipes, such as cookies, cakes, and brownies. They add a delicious and crunchy texture to your baked goods.
  •  Use them to make ice cream sundaes: Chocolate crunchies are a delicious and festive topping for ice cream sundaes. They add a touch of sweetness and crunch to your favorite dessert.
  •  Use them to make candy bark: Chocolate crunchies can be used to make a delicious and easy candy bark. Simply melt chocolate and spread it out on a baking sheet. Then, sprinkle the chocolate with chocolate crunchies and other toppings of your choice. Let the chocolate cool and harden, then break it into pieces and enjoy.

No matter how you choose to enjoy them, chocolate crunchies are a delicious and versatile treat that is sure to please everyone!

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Chocolate Sprinkles - 7oz item
Chocolate Sprinkles - 7oz
$6

Chocolate sprinkles are tiny pieces of chocolate that are used to decorate and flavor a variety of foods and drinks. Chocolate sprinkles are a popular decoration for cakes, cupcakes, cookies, ice cream, and other desserts.

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Coconut Crunch (ice cream/dessert topping) - 6oz item
Coconut Crunch (ice cream/dessert topping) - 6oz
$7

Coconut crunch is a delicious and versatile topping that can be used to add a touch of sweetness and crunch to a variety of foods and drinks. It is typically made with shredded coconut that has been toasted until it is golden brown and caramelized.

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Cookies n' Cream Pieces - 4oz item
Cookies n' Cream Pieces - 4oz
$7

Cookies n' cream pieces are small, crunchy pieces of chocolate cookies that are coated in a sweet white cream. They are a delicious and versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of baking and decorating projects.

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Everything But The Ice Cream item
Everything But The Ice Cream
$7

4.5 oz

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Peanut Brittle Crunch - 7oz item
Peanut Brittle Crunch - 7oz
$7

Peanut brittle crunch is a delicious and versatile candy that can be used to add a touch of sweetness and crunch to a variety of foods and drinks! 

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Toasted Almond Crunch - 6oz item
Toasted Almond Crunch - 6oz
$7

No matter how you choose to use it, toasted almond crunch is a delicious and versatile ingredient that can add a touch of sweetness and crunch to your favorite desserts and treats!

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