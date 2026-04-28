SMS PTA's Spice Fundraiser - Spring 2026

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Dive into the vibrant flavors of the Baja Peninsula with our Baja Fish Taco Seasoning. This warm, earthy blend of spices captures the essence of Mexican cuisine, adding a touch of magic to your fish tacos.
Infused with a harmonious combination of sea salt, dehydrated garlic and onion, and a hint of lime juice powder, this seasoning delivers a symphony of savory and citrusy notes. It will transform your cod, salmon, or any seafood into mouthwatering taco fillings.
Embrace the spirit of Baja with Baja Fish Taco Seasoning. Simply coat your fish generously before cooking, and prepare to be transported to the sun-kissed shores of Mexico with every delicious bite.
This seasoning is a must-have for any seafood lover or home chef looking to add a touch of Baja-inspired flavor to their tacos.
Spice up your next barbecue with All-American BBQ Seasoning! This versatile blend offers a warm, salty-sweet flavor with a light, earthy touch. Perfect for grilling chicken or pork, it adds a touch of caramelized goodness and enhances the natural flavors of your meat. BBQ Seasoning: Backyard grilling made easy and delicious.
Beer Can Chicken Rub is a unique blend of spices that will transform your chicken into a true masterpiece of barbecue. Infused with a harmonious balance of sweet, savory, and smoky notes, this rub delivers an explosion of flavor that will have your taste buds dancing with every bite.
The combination of paprika, chili powder, garlic powder, and other secret ingredients creates a depth of flavor that is sure to impress even the most discerning barbecue enthusiasts. Whether you're a seasoned pitmaster or a backyard barbecue novice, this rub is sure to elevate your beer can chicken experience to new heights.
Sizzle and sear with this Blackening Seasoning! This bold blend ignites your taste buds with a spicy kick balanced by smoky paprika, savory herbs, and a hint of garlic. Blacken chicken, fish, or steak for a restaurant-worthy crust packed with flavor. Blackening Seasoning: Turn up the heat, turn up the taste!
Want crispy, flavorful wings without the mess?
This Buffalo Wing Rub delivers! This dry rub packs a punch with a salty-tangy kick, balanced by subtle heat and buttery notes. Simply coat your wings and bake or grill for perfectly seasoned, restaurant-quality buffalo wings at home.
Carne Asada Seasoning is a carefully crafted blend of spices that will transform your grilled meats into authentic Mexican delicacies. Infused with a symphony of smoky, savory, and citrusy notes, this seasoning will transport your taste buds to the heart of Mexico with every bite.
The perfect blend that will elevate your flank steak, skirt steak, or other cuts of beef to new heights. Whether you're grilling, pan-frying, or cooking on the stovetop, this seasoning is sure to add a touch of culinary magic to your carne asada creations.
Spruce up your dishes with the subtle crunch and savory goodness of Celery Salt! This flavorful blend combines fine-grained sea salt with ground celery seeds. Sprinkle it on salads, deviled eggs, potato dishes, or Bloody Mary rims for a burst of brightness and a touch of vegetal depth.
Celery Salt: A simple way to elevate your everyday cooking.
Stop settling for the "standard" chili lime seasoning you’ve seen on every shelf since the 90s. You know the one - and you know it’s missing something. We got tired of waiting for them to fix it, so we built the upgrade ourselves.
San Fuego isn't just a seasoning; it’s a total flavor takeover. We dialed up the heat to a respectable kick and brightened the lime for a zesty punch that actually cuts through. Whether you’re rimming a margarita, dusting fresh mango, or leveling up your popcorn, San Fuego delivers the bold, premium profile the "other guys" are too afraid to touch.
Ignite your taste buds with Chili Powder! This fiery blend combines ground chiles for a smoky depth of heat, balanced with warm spices like cumin and oregano. Perfect for chili con carne, tacos, burritos, or any dish craving a kick.
Add a taste of Argentina to your meals with this Chimichurri Sauce Mix! This vibrant blend features parsley, garlic, and other herbs with a touch of tang. Simply mix with olive oil, vinegar, and water for a fresh, flavorful sauce perfect for topping grilled meats, vegetables, or adding a zing to sandwiches. Chimichurri Sauce Mix: Restaurant-quality chimichurri, made easy at home.
Ingredients: dehydrated garlic, salt, spices.
Recipe: In a small bowl, mix: 1/2 cup Chimichurri Sauce Mix / 1/4 cup vinegar of choice / 2 Tbsp. lemon juice / 1 cup Extra Virgin olive oil
Let rest in a refrigerator for at least 1 hour to allow herbs to re-hydrate. Serve on top of steak, or meat of your choice.
Sweeten things up with this Cinnamon Sugar! This delightful blend combines granulated sugar with the warm, inviting flavor of cinnamon. Sprinkle it on toast, French toast, pancakes, or fruit for a touch of cozy sweetness.
Cinnamon Sugar: The perfect way to elevate your breakfast or dessert game in seconds.
Louisiana in a jar!
Creole Seasoning is a warm, smoky blend with paprika, garlic, onion, and a hint of cayenne. Perfect for gumbos, jambalaya, or any dish needing a touch of the Big Easy.
Creole Seasoning: Add a taste of Cajun to your kitchen!
Add a zesty twist to your dishes with our Dill Pickle Seasoning! Perfectly blending tangy dill and a burst of savory spices, this seasoning brings the bold, briny flavor of dill pickles to everything from fries to popcorn and grilled meats. Whether you're sprinkling it on snacks or mixing it into your favorite recipes,
Dill Pickle Seasoning is a must-have for pickle lovers who crave a unique, flavorful kick!
This is so good!!! (Miss Cat - Southside)
Embark on a culinary adventure with our Fajita Seasoning, a vibrant blend of spices that will transform your fajita nights into authentic Mexican fiestas. Delivers a sizzle of smoky, savory flavors that will tantalize your taste buds.
Indulge in the sizzling goodness of fajitas, whether you're marinating chicken, steak, or shrimp; this seasoning will infuse the meat with authentic Mexican flavors. Simply coat your fajita meat generously with the rub, let it marinate for a while, and then grill or sauté to perfection.
Spice up your kitchen with Garlic Powder! This 100% pure garlic adds a strong, aromatic flavor to any dish. Unlike fresh garlic, it's mess-free and shelf-stable. Sprinkle it on meats, vegetables, soups, or pasta for a savory punch that's slightly milder and sweeter than fresh.
Totally Guacamole Seasoning is a blend of spices that will transform your ordinary guacamole into an extraordinary culinary experience. Infused with a symphony of savory, citrusy, and herbaceous notes, this seasoning will elevate your guacamole to new heights of flavor.
This seasoning adds a touch of depth and complexity to your guacamole, making it the perfect addition to your next taco night, party, or casual get-together.
With its ability to enhance the natural goodness of avocado, Totally Guacamole Seasoning is a must-have for any guacamole lover or home chef who wants to add a touch of culinary magic to their guacamole creations.
Take your wings from ordinary to extraordinary with this Honey Garlic Wing Rub! This sweet and savory blend features honey powder for a touch of sticky glaze, balanced by the aromatic warmth of garlic. A sprinkle coats your wings in a flavor explosion perfect for grilling, baking, or air-frying.
Honey Garlic Wing Rub: Honey gold, finger-lickin' good wings, every single time.
Kentucky Bourbon BBQ Rub is a harmonious blend of sweet, smoky, and savory flavors infused with the smooth, mellow notes of Kentucky bourbon. This unique rub will transform your pork ribs into a true masterpiece of barbecue, adding a touch of sophistication and elegance to your backyard barbecue experience.
Whether you're a seasoned pitmaster or a backyard barbecue enthusiast, Kentucky Bourbon BBQ Rub is a must-have addition to your grilling arsenal. This versatile rub can also be used to add a touch of Kentucky-style flavor to chicken, pork shoulder, and even vegetables. Experiment with different applications and discover your favorite ways to enjoy this flavorful rub.
Embrace the rich culinary traditions of Kentucky barbecue with Kentucky Bourbon BBQ Rub. Let the smoky, savory flavors infused with the smooth elegance of Kentucky bourbon transport your taste buds to the heart of America's barbecue scene and experience the true essence of slow-cooked perfection.
Kickin' Maple Honey Rub is a sweet and spicy explosion waiting to happen. This unique blend combines the warmth of maple sugar with a touch of fiery heat, perfect for chicken, fish, or even tofu. A hint of honey adds a touch of sweetness, while a kick of spice keeps things interesting.
The Kickin' Maple Honey Rub elevates your dishes with a perfect balance of sweet, savory, and heat.
Take your taste buds on a tropical trip with Mango Habanero Seasoning! This vibrant blend combines the sweet kiss of mango with the fiery punch of habanero for an unforgettable flavor explosion. Imagine juicy mango chunks dancing with the scorching heat of habanero, all balanced with a touch of smoky warmth. Perfect for chicken, seafood, vegetables, and even fruit, this seasoning is a guaranteed adventure for your palate!
5.5 oz
Mesquite Smokehouse BBQ Rub infuses your barbecue with bold, smoky depth. Real mesquite smoke pairs with savory herbs and spices for an authentic smokehouse taste. This rub is perfect for beef, pork, chicken, or anything you'd grill or smoke, taking your barbecue to the next level.
Onion Powder concentrates the intense flavor of onions into a convenient powder. Made from finely ground dried onions, it adds a powerful punch of savory goodness to any dish. Unlike fresh onions, Onion Powder won't make you cry, and it stores for a long time in your pantry. Perfect for soups, sauces, marinades, and even sprinkling on popcorn
Smoked Paprika infuses dishes with a deep, rich smoky flavor. Unlike regular paprika, it's made from red peppers that are slow-roasted over wood smoke. This adds a complex and addictive taste to meats, vegetables, and even popcorn. Perfect for barbecue rubs, stews, and chili, Smoked Paprika adds a smoky dimension that takes your dishes to the next level.
Pulled Pork Seasoning is a unique blend of spices that will transform your pork shoulder into a true masterpiece of barbecue. Infused with a harmonious balance of sweet, savory, and smoky notes, this seasoning delivers an explosion of flavor that will have your taste buds dancing with every bite.
The combination of paprika, chili powder, garlic powder, and other secret ingredients creates a depth of flavor that is sure to impress even the most discerning barbecue enthusiasts. Whether you're a seasoned pitmaster or a backyard barbecue novice, this seasoning is sure to elevate your pulled pork experience to new heights.
To use Pulled Pork Seasoning, simply rub it generously over your pork shoulder before slow-cooking it to perfection. The flavors will meld together as the meat cooks, resulting in a tender, juicy, and incredibly flavorful pulled pork that will be the star of your next barbecue.
Imagine yourself out on a ranch or on the range. That's what Ranch Seasoning Rub is like. Unlike a dip mix that focuses on creaminess, this rub is all about savory goodness. Sprinkle Ranch Seasoning Rub on chicken, steak, vegetables, or eggs for a delicious punch of ranch flavor in every bite.
Rustic Rosemary and Garlic Rub is a fragrant blend that transports your taste buds to the Mediterranean. It combines the woody, peppery notes of rosemary with the savory bite of garlic for a delicious and versatile seasoning. This rub is perfect for enhancing the flavor of roasted chicken, lamb, and potatoes, but its uses extend far beyond. Sprinkle Rustic Rosemary and Garlic Rub on vegetables before roasting, toss it with mushrooms for added depth, or even use it to create a flavorful crust on grilled bread.
Enhance every dish with a sprinkle of Seasoning Salt!
This all-purpose blend offers a burst of savory goodness that awakens your taste buds. Salty with a warm, garlicky, and slightly sweet undertone, it elevates French fries, popcorn, and scrambled eggs to new heights.
Seasoning Salt: The secret ingredient for a flavor boost in every bite.
Embark on a culinary adventure through the vibrant flavors of Mexico with our Taco Seasoning, a harmonious blend of spices that will transform your taco nights into authentic Mexican fiestas. This seasoning delivers a burst of savory goodness that will transport your taste buds to the heart of Mexico.
Whether you're using ground beef, chicken, or shredded pork, this seasoning will elevate your taco fillings to new heights. Mix the seasoning into your cooked meat, and you're ready to assemble your tacos with your favorite toppings.
With its versatility and ability to create authentic Mexican tacos, Taco Seasoning is a must-have for any home chef or taco enthusiast.
Sunshine in a jar! Tuscan Herb Seasoning captures the essence of the Italian countryside. This warm, inviting blend is a symphony of savory and herbaceous notes. Sprinkle it on chicken, fish, vegetables, or incorporate it into soups and stews for a depth of flavor that elevates any dish to restaurant-worthy. Imagine sun-drenched tomatoes, fragrant herbs, and a touch of earthiness – all waiting to transform your meals.
Ultimate Steakhouse Burger Seasoning is a carefully crafted blend of spices that will transform your ordinary burgers into gourmet masterpieces. This seasoning delivers an explosion of flavor that will tantalize your taste buds with every bite.
The combination of flavors will elevate your burgers to steakhouse-quality. Whether you're grilling, pan-frying, or cooking on the stovetop, this seasoning is sure to add a touch of culinary magic to your burger creations.
To use Ultimate Steakhouse Burger Seasoning, simply mix it into your ground beef or other burger patty ingredients before cooking. The flavors will infuse into the meat, resulting in juicy, flavorful burgers that will have everyone asking for seconds.
With its versatility and exceptional flavor, Ultimate Steakhouse Burger Seasoning is a must-have for any burger lover!
Ultimate Steakhouse Prime Rib Seasoning is a premium blend of spices that will transform your roast into a truly unforgettable experience. This seasoning enhances the natural flavors of the meat for a rich, savory, and aromatic finish.
To use Ultimate Steakhouse Prime Rib Seasoning, simply rub it generously over your prime rib roast before roasting it to perfection. The flavors will meld together as the meat cooks, resulting in a tender, juicy, and incredibly flavorful prime rib that will be the centerpiece of your feast.
With its exceptional flavor and ability to enhance the natural flavors of prime rib, Ultimate Steakhouse Prime Rib Seasoning is a must-have for any home chef or barbecue enthusiast.
Spice up your meals with a burst of garden-fresh flavor!
Vegetable Seasoning is a signature blend of dehydrated vegetables that adds a vibrant, savory punch to any dish. This all-purpose seasoning is perfect for roasted vegetables, soups, stews, sauces, and more. A single sprinkle infuses your food with a depth of flavor that complements a variety of cuisines.
Vegetable Seasoning: Unlock the delicious potential of every vegetable!
Ingredients: dehydrated vegetables (garlic, red bell pepper, sun-dried tomato, green onion, green bell pepper), spices, salt, sesame seed, lemon peel, sesame oil.
Enjoy the cool, refreshing taste of dill with this Creamy Dill Dip Mix! This easy-to-use mix creates a delicious dip with a creamy texture and a burst of dill flavor in seconds. Simply stir it into sour cream for a delightful veggie or chip accompaniment.
Creamy Dill Dip Mix: Creamy, dreamy dill dip in every scoop!
Classic French onion flavor in seconds!
This French Onion Dip Mix creates a creamy, savory dip with a rich caramelized onion taste. Simply mix with sour cream for the perfect party appetizer or a delicious veggie accompaniment.
Brace yourself for a bold flavor experience!
This Horseradish Dip Mix delivers that distinct, zesty kick you crave. We've perfectly blended potent horseradish with savory spices for a mix that transforms simple ingredients into a show-stopping dip or spread. Just combine with sour cream, cream cheese, or mayonnaise for an instant crowd-pleaser.
Fantastic with veggies, chips, pretzels, or wings, and absolutely killer as a spread on roast beef sandwiches. Quick, easy, and packed with pungent punch – add some horseradish heat to your life!
Flavor bomb in a grinder!
This Garlic Onion & Pink Salt Grinder packs a savory punch. Himalayan pink salt blends with garlicky and oniony goodness for a versatile seasoning. Grind it on meats, veggies, or even popcorn for a burst of flavor in every bite.
Elevate your everyday meals with the Simply Salt & Pepper Grinder! This convenient grinder combines high-quality sea salt and cracked black peppercorns for perfectly balanced seasoning in every shake. The adjustable grind lets you customize the texture, from a gentle dusting to a hearty coarseness. Simply Salt & Pepper Grinder: Fresh flavor, effortless convenience, all in one.
Chocolate crunchies are a delicious and versatile treat that can be enjoyed on their own or used as an ingredient in a variety of recipes!
There are many ways to enjoy chocolate crunchies. Here are a few ideas:
No matter how you choose to enjoy them, chocolate crunchies are a delicious and versatile treat that is sure to please everyone!
Chocolate sprinkles are tiny pieces of chocolate that are used to decorate and flavor a variety of foods and drinks. Chocolate sprinkles are a popular decoration for cakes, cupcakes, cookies, ice cream, and other desserts.
Coconut crunch is a delicious and versatile topping that can be used to add a touch of sweetness and crunch to a variety of foods and drinks. It is typically made with shredded coconut that has been toasted until it is golden brown and caramelized.
Cookies n' cream pieces are small, crunchy pieces of chocolate cookies that are coated in a sweet white cream. They are a delicious and versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of baking and decorating projects.
4.5 oz
Peanut brittle crunch is a delicious and versatile candy that can be used to add a touch of sweetness and crunch to a variety of foods and drinks!
No matter how you choose to use it, toasted almond crunch is a delicious and versatile ingredient that can add a touch of sweetness and crunch to your favorite desserts and treats!
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