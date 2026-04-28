SMS PTA's Spice Fundraiser - Spring 2026

Dive into the vibrant flavors of the Baja Peninsula with our Baja Fish Taco Seasoning. This warm, earthy blend of spices captures the essence of Mexican cuisine, adding a touch of magic to your fish tacos.

Infused with a harmonious combination of sea salt, dehydrated garlic and onion, and a hint of lime juice powder, this seasoning delivers a symphony of savory and citrusy notes. It will transform your cod, salmon, or any seafood into mouthwatering taco fillings.

Embrace the spirit of Baja with Baja Fish Taco Seasoning. Simply coat your fish generously before cooking, and prepare to be transported to the sun-kissed shores of Mexico with every delicious bite.

This seasoning is a must-have for any seafood lover or home chef looking to add a touch of Baja-inspired flavor to their tacos.