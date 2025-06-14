SMSM Goes to Egypt

About this event
Price per person | double occupancy. All accommodations, domestic travel within Egypt, guided tours, Nile cruise, entrance fees, group meals, and more.
Traveling solo?
Select this option to upgrade to private room accommodations throughout the trip.
🌙 This is an additional cost on top of the standard trip price.
Highly recommended for solo travelers who prefer privacy during overnight stays.
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