SNHA Homeschool Promotion & Graduation Ceremony (All Grades)

About this event
This ticket is for each student participating in the ceremony, all grades welcome. Price includes all activities, dessert station, drinks, photo booth, etc.
This ticket is for anyone not participating in the ceremony including mom, dad, grandparents, etc. Kiddos 4 and under are free to attend without a ticket.
This special pricing is for Community pass holders only. If you don't have a pass yet, please head over to our website and grab yours today! Ticket is for each student participating in the ceremony, all grades welcome. Price includes all activities, dessert station, drinks, photo booth, etc.
Special pricing is for SNHA Community pass members only. Please head over to our website southernnevadaassociation.org and get your pass today!
This ticket is for anyone not participating in the ceremony including mom, dad, grandparents, etc. Kiddos 4 and under are free to attend without a ticket.
This ticket is only for SNHA approved volunteers students. Limited to 2 students per volunteer. Please do not add this ticket if you have not been approved to do so. All SNHA staff must go through an interview process, background check and training to be approved first. Please email us if you are interested in becoming a volunteer.
This ticket is only for SNHA approved volunteers. Limited to 2 students per volunteer. Please do not add this ticket if you have not been approved to do so. All SNHA staff must go through an interview process, background check and training to be approved first. Please email us if you are interested in becoming a volunteer.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!