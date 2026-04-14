Homeschools Incorporated DBA Southern Nevada Homeschool Association

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Homeschools Incorporated DBA Southern Nevada Homeschool Association

About this event

SNHA Homeschool Promotion & Graduation Ceremony (All Grades)

9600 W Sahara Ave

Las Vegas, NV 89117, USA

General Admission- Graduate or Promoting Student
$14.99

This ticket is for each student participating in the ceremony, all grades welcome. Price includes all activities, dessert station, drinks, photo booth, etc.

General Admission- Attendees
$9.99

This ticket is for anyone not participating in the ceremony including mom, dad, grandparents, etc. Kiddos 4 and under are free to attend without a ticket.

Community Pass Members- Student Ticket
$10.99

This special pricing is for Community pass holders only. If you don't have a pass yet, please head over to our website and grab yours today! Ticket is for each student participating in the ceremony, all grades welcome. Price includes all activities, dessert station, drinks, photo booth, etc.

SNHA Community Pass Member- Attendees
$6.99

Special pricing is for SNHA Community pass members only. Please head over to our website southernnevadaassociation.org and get your pass today!


This ticket is for anyone not participating in the ceremony including mom, dad, grandparents, etc. Kiddos 4 and under are free to attend without a ticket.

Approved Volunteers- Student Ticket
Free

This ticket is only for SNHA approved volunteers students. Limited to 2 students per volunteer. Please do not add this ticket if you have not been approved to do so. All SNHA staff must go through an interview process, background check and training to be approved first. Please email us if you are interested in becoming a volunteer.


[email protected]

Approved Volunteer- Attendees ( Max 2)
Free

This ticket is only for SNHA approved volunteers. Limited to 2 students per volunteer. Please do not add this ticket if you have not been approved to do so. All SNHA staff must go through an interview process, background check and training to be approved first. Please email us if you are interested in becoming a volunteer.


[email protected]

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