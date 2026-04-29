SNHA Homeschool Resource Fair 📚

About this event
1 ticket covers the whole family. Children are welcomed and must be supervised at all times. Please only attend during your chosen time slot as the library has a maximum capacity we cannot go over.
1 ticket covers the whole family. Children are welcomed and must be supervised at all times. Please only attend during your chosen time slot as the library has a maximum capacity we cannot go over. If you would like to purchase a Community Pass visit our website southernnevadahomeschool.org
1 ticket covers the whole family. Children are welcomed and must be supervised at all times. Please only attend during your chosen time slot as the library has a maximum capacity we cannot go over.
1 ticket covers the whole family. Children are welcomed and must be supervised at all times. Please only attend during your chosen time slot as the library has a maximum capacity we cannot go over. If you would like to purchase a Community Pass visit our website southernnevadahomeschool.org
$
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