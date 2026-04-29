Homeschools Incorporated DBA Southern Nevada Homeschool Association

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Homeschools Incorporated DBA Southern Nevada Homeschool Association

About this event

SNHA Homeschool Resource Fair 📚

9600 W Sahara Ave

Las Vegas, NV 89117, USA

General Admission- 1 ticket per family (12pm-2pm Time Slot)
$10

1 ticket covers the whole family. Children are welcomed and must be supervised at all times. Please only attend during your chosen time slot as the library has a maximum capacity we cannot go over.

Community Pass Holders- 1 per family (12-2pm Times Slot)
$5
Members only

1 ticket covers the whole family. Children are welcomed and must be supervised at all times. Please only attend during your chosen time slot as the library has a maximum capacity we cannot go over. If you would like to purchase a Community Pass visit our website southernnevadahomeschool.org

General Admission- 1 ticket per family (2pm-4pm Time Slot)
$10

1 ticket covers the whole family. Children are welcomed and must be supervised at all times. Please only attend during your chosen time slot as the library has a maximum capacity we cannot go over.

Community Pass Holders- 1 per family (2-4pm Times Slot)
$5
Members only

1 ticket covers the whole family. Children are welcomed and must be supervised at all times. Please only attend during your chosen time slot as the library has a maximum capacity we cannot go over. If you would like to purchase a Community Pass visit our website southernnevadahomeschool.org

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