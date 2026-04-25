SNHA Park Day

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About this event
$
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Your fees help us buy more sports equipment and provide the snacks, planning and prep involved.
This discounted ticket is only for Community Pass holders. If you don't have one, please visit our website and sign up today. 1 ticket covers the whole family.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!