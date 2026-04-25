Homeschools Incorporated DBA Southern Nevada Homeschool Association
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Homeschools Incorporated DBA Southern Nevada Homeschool Association

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Homeschools Incorporated DBA Southern Nevada Homeschool Association

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SNHA Park Day

1001 Kettle Ridge Dr

Las Vegas, NV 89138, USA

Add a donation for Homeschools Incorporated DBA Southern Nevada Homeschool Association

$

1 Family Ticket (covers the whole family)
$15

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Your fees help us buy more sports equipment and provide the snacks, planning and prep involved.

1 Family Ticket - SNHA Community Pass Holders
$5

This discounted ticket is only for Community Pass holders. If you don't have one, please visit our website and sign up today. 1 ticket covers the whole family.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!