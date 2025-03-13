Solutions Foundation's Raffle 2025 (Master Template)

Solutions AE Foundation Live Overview - Raffle 🌟 Join us for the Live Overview Event! 🌟 As part of our celebration, we’re hosting an exciting raffle for all attendees. How to Enter: Register for the Live Overview: Ensure you’re signed up to attend the live event. Attend the Event: Be present during the live overview. Complete the Raffle Entry Form: During the event, a link to the raffle entry form will be shared in the chat. Simply fill it out to enter. Prizes: 🎁 Grand Prize: $500 Gift Card + Solutions AE Foundation Swag Bag 🏅 Second Prize: $250 Gift Card 🎉 Third Prize: Exclusive Solutions AE Foundation T-shirt Raffle Drawing: Winners will be announced at the end of the Live Overview. Stay tuned until the end for your chance to win! Terms & Conditions: Participants must be present during the live event. Entries will only be valid if the form is submitted during the event. Winners will be contacted via email within 48 hours after the event.

Solutions AE Foundation Live Overview - Raffle 🌟 Join us for the Live Overview Event! 🌟 As part of our celebration, we’re hosting an exciting raffle for all attendees. How to Enter: Register for the Live Overview: Ensure you’re signed up to attend the live event. Attend the Event: Be present during the live overview. Complete the Raffle Entry Form: During the event, a link to the raffle entry form will be shared in the chat. Simply fill it out to enter. Prizes: 🎁 Grand Prize: $500 Gift Card + Solutions AE Foundation Swag Bag 🏅 Second Prize: $250 Gift Card 🎉 Third Prize: Exclusive Solutions AE Foundation T-shirt Raffle Drawing: Winners will be announced at the end of the Live Overview. Stay tuned until the end for your chance to win! Terms & Conditions: Participants must be present during the live event. Entries will only be valid if the form is submitted during the event. Winners will be contacted via email within 48 hours after the event.

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