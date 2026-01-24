Sons of the American Legion New Member

For eligible sons or grandsons joining the Sons of The American Legion at Post 605.



Payment covers SAL dues only and does not guarantee acceptance.



Eligibility and approval are handled by the SAL Squadron.





Submit the required DD-214 through the “Upload Documents” link on the Post website, email it to [email protected], or drop it off at Dallastown American Legion Post 605, 57 W. Main St., Dallastown, PA 17313.