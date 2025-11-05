SOS Presents: Dine on the Delaware

Join Us for “Dine on the Delaware”!

Set sail with Sword of the Spirit Church for an unforgettable afternoon of laughter, live jazz, and fine dining aboard The Rendezvous! Enjoy entertainment from KmackCleanComedy and the Richard Hill Jr. Jazz Trio as we cruise the Delaware River.

📅 Saturday, June 6, 2026

🕛 12:00 PM–2:00 PM (Boarding at 11:30 AM)

📍 Penn’s Landing – 401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA

💵 $180 per person | Adults only | Semi-formal attire

⏰ Payment due by May 15, 2026

Visit www.jazzandjokesintl.com to learn more about the featured performers.