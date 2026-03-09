Soul Stroll 2026 -Sponsorships

About this event
10 invitations to Gala/VIP reception
Photo opportunity with Ambassador
Name and logo on all Soul Stroll Promotional materials (t-shirts list name only)
Information booth @ the Community Health Village and 10 Soul Stroll t-shirts
You receive 8 invitations to the Gala/VIP reception
Your Company Name and logo on Soul Stroll promotional materials (t-shirts list name only)
Information booth @ the Community Health Village
8 T-Shirts
You receive 6 invitations to the Gala/VIP reception.
Your Company Name and logo on Soul Stroll promotional materials (t-shirts list name only)
Information booth @ the Community Health Village
6 Soul Stroll T-Shirts
4 invitations to Gala/VIP reception
Your Company Name and logo on Soul Stroll promotional materials (t-shirts list name only), Information booth @ the Community Health Village
4 T-Shirts
$
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