Bay Area Community Health Advisory Council

Hosted by

Bay Area Community Health Advisory Council

About this event

Soul Stroll 2026 -Sponsorships

1701 Coyote Point Dr

San Mateo, CA 94401, USA

Gold Club Sponsorship
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

10 invitations to Gala/VIP reception

Photo opportunity with Ambassador

Name and logo on all Soul Stroll Promotional materials (t-shirts list name only)

Information booth @ the Community Health Village and 10 Soul Stroll t-shirts


Silver Club Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

You receive 8 invitations to the Gala/VIP reception

Your Company Name and logo on Soul Stroll promotional materials (t-shirts list name only)

Information booth @ the Community Health Village

8 T-Shirts

Bronze Club Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

You receive 6 invitations to the Gala/VIP reception.

Your Company Name and logo on Soul Stroll promotional materials (t-shirts list name only)

Information booth @ the Community Health Village

6 Soul Stroll T-Shirts

Small Business and Nonprofit Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 invitations to Gala/VIP reception 

Your Company Name and logo on Soul Stroll promotional materials (t-shirts list name only), Information booth @ the Community Health Village

4 T-Shirts

Add a donation for Bay Area Community Health Advisory Council

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