SNHA Community Pass ✨️

This membeship is for our monthly volunteers whom have been interviewed, background checked, trained and have committed to a min of 5 hours per month of service. Please visit our website if you are interested in volunteering with us! DO NOT CHOOSE THIS OPTION IF YOU HAVE NOT UNDERGONE THE PROCESS TO BECOME AN APPROVED VOLUNTEER. YOUR REQUEAST WILL BE DENIED AND THE PROCESS TO CANCEL YOUR MEMBERSHIP CREATES MORE WORK FOR OUR STAFF, THANK YOU