Spa Day January 2026

DEPOSIT for twenty minute time slot, suitable for 1-2 rabbits for nail trims and/or gland cleanings. (Nail trims total $20 per rabbit, gland cleaning total $25 per rabbit)



*If you are booking a MATTED FUR SHAVE, please select an ADDITIONAL, CONSECUTIVE timeslot to schedule this. (Fur shave MINIMUM $30 per rabbit per 20 minutes of service required; rabbits with severe matting & shaving needs require AT LEAST 2 CONSECUTIVE 20 MINUTE TIME SLOTS reserved in advance)



*If you are booking a PHOTOSHOOT, please select the ticket that says PHOTOSHOOT ONLY next to the time.