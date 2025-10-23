Spa Day January 2026

DEPOSIT for twenty minute time slot, suitable for 1-2 rabbits for nail trims and/or gland cleanings. (Nail trims total $20 per rabbit, gland cleaning total $25 per rabbit)
*If you are booking a MATTED FUR SHAVE, please select an ADDITIONAL, CONSECUTIVE timeslot to schedule this. (Fur shave MINIMUM $30 per rabbit per 20 minutes of service required; rabbits with severe matting & shaving needs require AT LEAST 2 CONSECUTIVE 20 MINUTE TIME SLOTS reserved in advance)
*If you are booking a PHOTOSHOOT, please select the ticket that says PHOTOSHOOT ONLY next to the time.
This ticket is a DEPOSIT for a PHOTOSHOOT only. Total price $40. Twenty minute time slot, suitable for a single rabbit or up to three bonded rabbits. You will receive high-resolution photos via email approximately 2-3 weeks after the event.
*Please purchase additional tickets for any desired SPA SERVICES.
DEPOSIT for twenty minute time slot, suitable for 1-2 rabbits for nail trims and/or gland cleanings. (Nail trims total $20 per rabbit, gland cleaning total $25 per rabbit)
*If you are booking a MATTED FUR SHAVE, please select an ADDITIONAL, CONSECUTIVE timeslot to schedule this. (Fur shave MINIMUM $30 per rabbit per 20 minutes of service required; rabbits with severe matting & shaving needs require AT LEAST 2 CONSECUTIVE 20 MINUTE TIME SLOTS reserved in advance)
*If you are booking a PHOTOSHOOT, please select the ticket that says PHOTOSHOOT ONLY next to the time.
This ticket is a DEPOSIT for a PHOTOSHOOT only. Total price $40. Twenty minute time slot, suitable for a single rabbit or up to three bonded rabbits. You will receive high-resolution photos via email approximately 2-3 weeks after the event.
*Please purchase additional tickets for any desired SPA SERVICES.
DEPOSIT for twenty minute time slot, suitable for 1-2 rabbits for nail trims and/or gland cleanings. (Nail trims total $20 per rabbit, gland cleaning total $25 per rabbit)
*If you are booking a MATTED FUR SHAVE, please select an ADDITIONAL, CONSECUTIVE timeslot to schedule this. (Fur shave MINIMUM $30 per rabbit per 20 minutes of service required; rabbits with severe matting & shaving needs require AT LEAST 2 CONSECUTIVE 20 MINUTE TIME SLOTS reserved in advance)
*If you are booking a PHOTOSHOOT, please select the ticket that says PHOTOSHOOT ONLY next to the time.
This ticket is a DEPOSIT for a PHOTOSHOOT only. Total price $40. Twenty minute time slot, suitable for a single rabbit or up to three bonded rabbits. You will receive high-resolution photos via email approximately 2-3 weeks after the event.
*Please purchase additional tickets for any desired SPA SERVICES.
DEPOSIT for twenty minute time slot, suitable for 1-2 rabbits for nail trims and/or gland cleanings. (Nail trims total $20 per rabbit, gland cleaning total $25 per rabbit)
*If you are booking a MATTED FUR SHAVE, please select an ADDITIONAL, CONSECUTIVE timeslot to schedule this. (Fur shave MINIMUM $30 per rabbit per 20 minutes of service required; rabbits with severe matting & shaving needs require AT LEAST 2 CONSECUTIVE 20 MINUTE TIME SLOTS reserved in advance)
*If you are booking a PHOTOSHOOT, please select the ticket that says PHOTOSHOOT ONLY next to the time.
This ticket is a DEPOSIT for a PHOTOSHOOT only. Total price $40. Twenty minute time slot, suitable for a single rabbit or up to three bonded rabbits. You will receive high-resolution photos via email approximately 2-3 weeks after the event.
*Please purchase additional tickets for any desired SPA SERVICES.
DEPOSIT for twenty minute time slot, suitable for 1-2 rabbits for nail trims and/or gland cleanings. (Nail trims total $20 per rabbit, gland cleaning total $25 per rabbit)
*If you are booking a MATTED FUR SHAVE, please select an ADDITIONAL, CONSECUTIVE timeslot to schedule this. (Fur shave MINIMUM $30 per rabbit per 20 minutes of service required; rabbits with severe matting & shaving needs require AT LEAST 2 CONSECUTIVE 20 MINUTE TIME SLOTS reserved in advance)
*If you are booking a PHOTOSHOOT, please select the ticket that says PHOTOSHOOT ONLY next to the time.
This ticket is a DEPOSIT for a PHOTOSHOOT only. Total price $40. Twenty minute time slot, suitable for a single rabbit or up to three bonded rabbits. You will receive high-resolution photos via email approximately 2-3 weeks after the event.
*Please purchase additional tickets for any desired SPA SERVICES.
DEPOSIT for twenty minute time slot, suitable for 1-2 rabbits for nail trims and/or gland cleanings. (Nail trims total $20 per rabbit, gland cleaning total $25 per rabbit)
*If you are booking a MATTED FUR SHAVE, please select an ADDITIONAL, CONSECUTIVE timeslot to schedule this. (Fur shave MINIMUM $30 per rabbit per 20 minutes of service required; rabbits with severe matting & shaving needs require AT LEAST 2 CONSECUTIVE 20 MINUTE TIME SLOTS reserved in advance)
*If you are booking a PHOTOSHOOT, please select the ticket that says PHOTOSHOOT ONLY next to the time.
This ticket is a DEPOSIT for a PHOTOSHOOT only. Total price $40. Twenty minute time slot, suitable for a single rabbit or up to three bonded rabbits. You will receive high-resolution photos via email approximately 2-3 weeks after the event.
*Please purchase additional tickets for any desired SPA SERVICES.
DEPOSIT for twenty minute time slot, suitable for 1-2 rabbits for nail trims and/or gland cleanings. (Nail trims total $20 per rabbit, gland cleaning total $25 per rabbit)
*If you are booking a MATTED FUR SHAVE, please select an ADDITIONAL, CONSECUTIVE timeslot to schedule this. (Fur shave MINIMUM $30 per rabbit per 20 minutes of service required; rabbits with severe matting & shaving needs require AT LEAST 2 CONSECUTIVE 20 MINUTE TIME SLOTS reserved in advance)
*If you are booking a PHOTOSHOOT, please select the ticket that says PHOTOSHOOT ONLY next to the time.
This ticket is a DEPOSIT for a PHOTOSHOOT only. Total price $40. Twenty minute time slot, suitable for a single rabbit or up to three bonded rabbits. You will receive high-resolution photos via email approximately 2-3 weeks after the event.
*Please purchase additional tickets for any desired SPA SERVICES.
DEPOSIT for twenty minute time slot, suitable for 1-2 rabbits for nail trims and/or gland cleanings. (Nail trims total $20 per rabbit, gland cleaning total $25 per rabbit)
*If you are booking a MATTED FUR SHAVE, please select an ADDITIONAL, CONSECUTIVE timeslot to schedule this. (Fur shave MINIMUM $30 per rabbit per 20 minutes of service required; rabbits with severe matting & shaving needs require AT LEAST 2 CONSECUTIVE 20 MINUTE TIME SLOTS reserved in advance)
*If you are booking a PHOTOSHOOT, please select the ticket that says PHOTOSHOOT ONLY next to the time.
This ticket is a DEPOSIT for a PHOTOSHOOT only. Total price $40. Twenty minute time slot, suitable for a single rabbit or up to three bonded rabbits. You will receive high-resolution photos via email approximately 2-3 weeks after the event.
*Please purchase additional tickets for any desired SPA SERVICES.
DEPOSIT for twenty minute time slot, suitable for 1-2 rabbits for nail trims and/or gland cleanings. (Nail trims total $20 per rabbit, gland cleaning total $25 per rabbit)
*If you are booking a MATTED FUR SHAVE, please select an ADDITIONAL, CONSECUTIVE timeslot to schedule this. (Fur shave MINIMUM $30 per rabbit per 20 minutes of service required; rabbits with severe matting & shaving needs require AT LEAST 2 CONSECUTIVE 20 MINUTE TIME SLOTS reserved in advance)
*If you are booking a PHOTOSHOOT, please select the ticket that says PHOTOSHOOT ONLY next to the time.
This ticket is a DEPOSIT for a PHOTOSHOOT only. Total price $40. Twenty minute time slot, suitable for a single rabbit or up to three bonded rabbits. You will receive high-resolution photos via email approximately 2-3 weeks after the event.
*Please purchase additional tickets for any desired SPA SERVICES.
DEPOSIT for twenty minute time slot, suitable for 1-2 rabbits for nail trims and/or gland cleanings. (Nail trims total $20 per rabbit, gland cleaning total $25 per rabbit)
*If you are booking a MATTED FUR SHAVE, please select an ADDITIONAL, CONSECUTIVE timeslot to schedule this. (Fur shave MINIMUM $30 per rabbit per 20 minutes of service required; rabbits with severe matting & shaving needs require AT LEAST 2 CONSECUTIVE 20 MINUTE TIME SLOTS reserved in advance)
*If you are booking a PHOTOSHOOT, please select the ticket that says PHOTOSHOOT ONLY next to the time.
This ticket is a DEPOSIT for a PHOTOSHOOT only. Total price $40. Twenty minute time slot, suitable for a single rabbit or up to three bonded rabbits. You will receive high-resolution photos via email approximately 2-3 weeks after the event.
*Please purchase additional tickets for any desired SPA SERVICES.
DEPOSIT for twenty minute time slot, suitable for 1-2 rabbits for nail trims and/or gland cleanings. (Nail trims total $20 per rabbit, gland cleaning total $25 per rabbit)
*If you are booking a MATTED FUR SHAVE, please select an ADDITIONAL, CONSECUTIVE timeslot to schedule this. (Fur shave MINIMUM $30 per rabbit per 20 minutes of service required; rabbits with severe matting & shaving needs require AT LEAST 2 CONSECUTIVE 20 MINUTE TIME SLOTS reserved in advance)
*If you are booking a PHOTOSHOOT, please select the ticket that says PHOTOSHOOT ONLY next to the time.
This ticket is a DEPOSIT for a PHOTOSHOOT only. Total price $40. Twenty minute time slot, suitable for a single rabbit or up to three bonded rabbits. You will receive high-resolution photos via email approximately 2-3 weeks after the event.
*Please purchase additional tickets for any desired SPA SERVICES.
DEPOSIT for twenty minute time slot, suitable for 1-2 rabbits for nail trims and/or gland cleanings. (Nail trims total $20 per rabbit, gland cleaning total $25 per rabbit)
*If you are booking a MATTED FUR SHAVE, please select an ADDITIONAL, CONSECUTIVE timeslot to schedule this. (Fur shave MINIMUM $30 per rabbit per 20 minutes of service required; rabbits with severe matting & shaving needs require AT LEAST 2 CONSECUTIVE 20 MINUTE TIME SLOTS reserved in advance)
*If you are booking a PHOTOSHOOT, please select the ticket that says PHOTOSHOOT ONLY next to the time.
This ticket is a DEPOSIT for a PHOTOSHOOT only. Total price $40. Twenty minute time slot, suitable for a single rabbit or up to three bonded rabbits. You will receive high-resolution photos via email approximately 2-3 weeks after the event.
*Please purchase additional tickets for any desired SPA SERVICES.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing