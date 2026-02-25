Speak Easy Murder Mystery Night Supporting Sr. Vice Commander Persa and Sr. Vice President Tomsen

About this event
Admits one guest to the Speak Easy Murder Mystery Fundraiser on March 21, 2026 at VFW Skyway.
Includes cocktails at 4:00 PM, dinner at 5:30 PM (Bourbon Chicken or Ham), and full access to the interactive murder mystery experience.
Select this option if you are purchasing a ticket for yourself only.
Admits two guests to the Speak Easy Murder Mystery Fundraiser on March 21, 2026 at VFW Skyway.
Includes cocktails at 4:00 PM, dinner for two at 5:30 PM (choice of Bourbon Chicken or Ham for each guest), and full access to the interactive murder mystery experience.
Select this option if you are purchasing for two people together.
$
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