Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Washington

Hosted by

Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Washington

About this event

Speak Easy Murder Mystery Night Supporting Sr. Vice Commander Persa and Sr. Vice President Tomsen

7421 S 126th St

Seattle, WA 98178, USA

Single Speakeasy Admission
$35

Admits one guest to the Speak Easy Murder Mystery Fundraiser on March 21, 2026 at VFW Skyway.


Includes cocktails at 4:00 PM, dinner at 5:30 PM (Bourbon Chicken or Ham), and full access to the interactive murder mystery experience.


Select this option if you are purchasing a ticket for yourself only.

Couple Speakeasy Admission
$30

Admits two guests to the Speak Easy Murder Mystery Fundraiser on March 21, 2026 at VFW Skyway.


Includes cocktails at 4:00 PM, dinner for two at 5:30 PM (choice of Bourbon Chicken or Ham for each guest), and full access to the interactive murder mystery experience.


Select this option if you are purchasing for two people together.

Add a donation for Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Washington

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!