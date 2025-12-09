Candlelight Music: Valentine’s Edition

Armenian BAKLAVA (WALNUT). Batch, 6 pc.

Crisp phyllo layers, walnuts, and butter, finished with honey syrup.



ALLERGEN INFORMATION

Contains: Wheat (gluten), Milk, Eggs, Walnuts (tree nuts)

Made in a kitchen that also uses: peanuts, soy, and sesame. Cross-contact is possible.



IDAHO COTTAGE FOOD NOTICE

This product was made in a home kitchen that is not inspected or regulated by the State of Idaho or the local health department.