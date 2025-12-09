Kind Conservatory Inc

Hosted by

Kind Conservatory Inc

About this event

Candlelight Music: Valentine’s Edition

412 W Center St

Pocatello, ID 83204, USA

VIP-couch ticket (up to 4 guests)
$160
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

VIP-couch seating with a mini table.

Up to 4 guests per couch.


6:30 PM Reception: Small plates and refreshments.
7:00 PM Preconcert talk
7:30 PM Concert

VIP-lounge couch ticket (up to 4 guest)
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

VIP-lounge couch with mini table. Close to reception tables. Up to 4 guests per couch.


6:30 PM Reception: Small plates and refreshments.
7:00 PM Preconcert talk
7:30 PM Concert

VIP Love seat for 2
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

VIP-lounge Love-seat with mini table. Close to reception tables. Up to 2 guests per loveseat.


6:30 PM Reception: Small plates and refreshments.
7:00 PM Preconcert talk
7:30 PM Concert

At-the-door Ticket
$50

6:30 PM Reception: Small plates and refreshments.
7:00 PM Preconcert talk
7:30 PM Concert

$100 Fuji Steakhouse Certificate
$85
Set of 9 Flameless Candles
$50

Set of 9 Flameless Moving Wick Candles (gift bag, remote and batteries included)

Armenian Grandma Baklava (6 pieces)
$15

Armenian BAKLAVA (WALNUT). Batch, 6 pc.
Crisp phyllo layers, walnuts, and butter, finished with honey syrup.


ALLERGEN INFORMATION
Contains: Wheat (gluten), Milk, Eggs, Walnuts (tree nuts)
Made in a kitchen that also uses: peanuts, soy, and sesame. Cross-contact is possible.


IDAHO COTTAGE FOOD NOTICE
This product was made in a home kitchen that is not inspected or regulated by the State of Idaho or the local health department.

Armenian Grandma Cinnamon Twist (batch, 6 pieces)
$10

CINNAMON TWISTS
Buttery, flaky puff-pastry twists with cinnamon sugar.


ALLERGEN INFORMATION
Contains: Wheat (gluten), Milk
May contain: Eggs (shared equipment/kitchen)


IDAHO COTTAGE FOOD NOTICE
This product was made in a home kitchen that is not inspected or regulated by the State of Idaho or the local health department.


Made in a kitchen that also uses: peanuts, soy, and sesame. Cross-contact is possible.


Chocolate Apricot Almond Bite
$3

Chocolate-dipped dried apricot jam with almond,  imported. 1 piece~35g

Sharmel Choco Zephyr
$3

Marshmallow in chocolate, imported - 1 piece (30g)

Sharmel Apple Vanilla Pastila
$3

Apple fruit foam, vanilla flavor, imported. 1 piece~25g

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