Candlelight Music: Valentine’s Edition

About this event
Pocatello, ID 83204, USA
VIP-couch seating with a mini table.
Up to 4 guests per couch.
6:30 PM Reception: Small plates and refreshments.
7:00 PM Preconcert talk
7:30 PM Concert
VIP-lounge couch with mini table. Close to reception tables. Up to 4 guests per couch.
6:30 PM Reception: Small plates and refreshments.
7:00 PM Preconcert talk
7:30 PM Concert
VIP-lounge Love-seat with mini table. Close to reception tables. Up to 2 guests per loveseat.
6:30 PM Reception: Small plates and refreshments.
7:00 PM Preconcert talk
7:30 PM Concert
6:30 PM Reception: Small plates and refreshments.
7:00 PM Preconcert talk
7:30 PM Concert
Set of 9 Flameless Moving Wick Candles (gift bag, remote and batteries included)
Armenian BAKLAVA (WALNUT). Batch, 6 pc.
Crisp phyllo layers, walnuts, and butter, finished with honey syrup.
ALLERGEN INFORMATION
Contains: Wheat (gluten), Milk, Eggs, Walnuts (tree nuts)
Made in a kitchen that also uses: peanuts, soy, and sesame. Cross-contact is possible.
IDAHO COTTAGE FOOD NOTICE
This product was made in a home kitchen that is not inspected or regulated by the State of Idaho or the local health department.
CINNAMON TWISTS
Buttery, flaky puff-pastry twists with cinnamon sugar.
ALLERGEN INFORMATION
Contains: Wheat (gluten), Milk
May contain: Eggs (shared equipment/kitchen)
IDAHO COTTAGE FOOD NOTICE
This product was made in a home kitchen that is not inspected or regulated by the State of Idaho or the local health department.
Made in a kitchen that also uses: peanuts, soy, and sesame. Cross-contact is possible.
Chocolate-dipped dried apricot jam with almond, imported. 1 piece~35g
Marshmallow in chocolate, imported - 1 piece (30g)
Apple fruit foam, vanilla flavor, imported. 1 piece~25g
$
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