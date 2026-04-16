Speed Puzzling Showdown

About this event
Warrenton, VA 20186
Solos 300 is currently sold out. Add your name to the wait-list and we will contact you if a seat opens up.
Solos: 12:30-2:15pm
This event is for the more casual speed puzzler. You will have the same 90 minutes as the advanced speed puzzler, but you will complete a 300 piece puzzle.
Solos 500 is currently sold out. Add your name to the wait-list and we will contact you if a seat opens up.
Solos: 12:30-2:15pm
This event is for the more advanced speed puzzler, or the casual speed puzzler looking for a more exciting challenge. Time limit is 90 minutes to complete a 500 piece puzzle.
Pairs: 2:20-3:55pm
This event is for you and a partner to complete a 500 piece puzzle within 90 minutes. Only one person needs to register.
Teams: 4:00-5:35pm
This event is for you and up to three others to complete a 500 piece puzzle within 90 minutes. Only one person needs to register.
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