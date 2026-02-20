Society Of St Vincent De Paul Archdiocese Of Chicago

Hosted by

Society Of St Vincent De Paul Archdiocese Of Chicago

About this event

Spirit of Love Spring Benefit

4 Washington ST

Ingleside, IL 60041, USA

Early Bird
$65
Available until Apr 16

Enjoy dinner buffet, beer & wine, dessert, and entertainment by Howl at the Moon Dueling Pianos!

Early Bird - Reserved Table
$495
Available until Apr 16
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved seating at a savings! Tables seat 8 guests.

The Big Win Bundle
$5
Available until May 10

Presale Raffle – $500 Lucky Draw!

Enter for your chance to win an exciting prize package valued at $500!

One lucky winner will receive:
$250 in scratch-off lottery tickets
$250 in popular gift cards


Online Sales end May 10th. Winner will be selected at our Spring Benefit.
Need not be present to win.

All proceeds support the mission of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Chicago, helping local individuals and families in need.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!