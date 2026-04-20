Hosted by

Society Of St Vincent De Paul Archdiocese Of Chicago

About this event

Spirit of Love Spring Benefit - Silent Auction

Luxury Chicago Getaway: 2-Night Stay at Trump International item
Luxury Chicago Getaway: 2-Night Stay at Trump International
$325

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable 2-night stay in a one-bedroom condo-tel suite at the iconic Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago.


Located in the heart of downtown Chicago, this luxury property offers stunning city and river views, upscale accommodations, and world-class amenities—perfect for a relaxing getaway, special occasion, or a memorable night in the city.


Experience Includes:

  • 2-night stay in a one-bedroom condo-tel suite
  • Access to luxury amenities and premier downtown location
  • Based on availability (advance reservation required)

Whether you're planning a romantic weekend, a city escape, or a special celebration, this experience delivers comfort, elegance, and a true Chicago luxury stay.


Estimated Value: $900
Donated by: Carolyn Gable

Take Me Out to the Ballgame: Cubs vs. Blue Jays at Wrigley item
Take Me Out to the Ballgame: Cubs vs. Blue Jays at Wrigley
$180

Starting bid

Enjoy a classic Chicago summer afternoon with four (4) tickets to see the Chicago Cubs take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at 1:20 PM at iconic Wrigley Field.


There’s nothing like a day at Wrigley, from the energy of the crowd to the timeless charm of one of baseball’s most beloved ballparks. Whether you're a lifelong Cubs fan or just love a great day out in the city, this is the perfect outing for family or friends.


Package Includes:

  • Four (4) tickets to Cubs vs. Blue Jays
  • Game Date: Saturday, June 20, 2026
  • Location: Wrigley Field, Chicago

Estimated Value: $360.00

Donated by: The Fahey Family


Gather your crew, cheer on the Cubs, and enjoy an unforgettable day at the ballpark!

Malibu of the Midwest: Lake Michigan Getaway item
Malibu of the Midwest: Lake Michigan Getaway
$240

Starting bid

Enjoy a relaxing 2-night stay in October 2026 in beautiful Sheboygan. This inviting condo is ideally located along the riverfront and just across the street from the stunning shoreline of Lake Michigan, offering the perfect setting for a peaceful and refreshing escape.


Property Highlights:

  • 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms
  • Fully stocked kitchen
  • Comfortable, welcoming living space

Nearby Experiences:

  • Stroll the scenic Riverwalk lined with cafes and shops
  • Relax on the beautiful Lake Michigan beach just steps away
  • Convenient location just 1.5 hours from the Gurnee area

Whether you're planning a cozy fall weekend, a romantic getaway, or a trip with friends, this lakeside retreat delivers both comfort and charm. Perfect for a fall color getaway along Lake Michigan.


Stay Details:

  • 2-night stay
  • Valid: October 2026 (dates to be mutually agreed upon)

Estimated Value: $600
Donated by: Debbie Mumms

View more photos: www.airbnb.com/h/condoheaven

Sip & Savor: Bourbon Tasting for 8 at Copper Fiddle item
Sip & Savor: Bourbon Tasting for 8 at Copper Fiddle
$95

Starting bid

Gather your friends for a memorable evening of flavor and fun with a bourbon tasting experience for eight (8) guests at Copper Fiddle Distillery.


Enjoy a guided tasting featuring a selection of bourbons, perfect for both seasoned enthusiasts and those new to the world of whiskey. Your experience includes a bottle of bourbon as part of the package, offering a preview of the flavors you will explore during the tasting and something to enjoy together before and beyond the event.


Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply planning a unique night out, this is an experience designed to be shared.


Package Includes:

  • Bourbon tasting experience for eight (8) people
  • One (1) bottle of Copper Fiddle bourbon

Estimated Value: $220
Donated by: St. Francis de Sales Conference – Lake Zurich


Bring your group, raise a glass, and enjoy an unforgettable bourbon experience!

Cruise, Views & Brews: Lake Geneva Getaway item
Cruise, Views & Brews: Lake Geneva Getaway
$45

Starting bid

Enjoy a relaxing escape for two with this perfect pairing of scenic views and iconic Wisconsin flavor.


Set sail with Lake Geneva Cruise Line on the “Best of the Lake” Tour, a one-hour narrated cruise showcasing the beauty, history, and stunning shoreline of Lake Geneva.

Complete your outing with New Glarus favorites — Spotted Cow and Moon Man, two of Wisconsin’s most beloved craft beers.


Whether you're planning a day trip, a date, or a spontaneous summer getaway, this experience offers the perfect blend of relaxation and fun.


Package Includes:

  • Two (2) tickets for the “Best of the Lake” one-hour cruise
  • New Glarus Spotted Cow and Moon Man beer

Estimated Value: $120
Donated by: Lake Geneva Cruise Line


Take in the views, enjoy great beer, and make it a day to remember.

Style in the Sun: Kate Spade Crossbody & Sunglasses item
Style in the Sun: Kate Spade Crossbody & Sunglasses
$120

Starting bid

Add a touch of designer style to your everyday look with this accessory bundle from Kate Spade, featuring a Knot Mini Crossbody purse and Varese aviator sunglasses.


The Knot Mini Crossbody offers a sleek, compact design perfect for on-the-go convenience, while the Varese aviator sunglasses provide a timeless, effortlessly stylish look. Together, they make a versatile pairing for everyday wear, travel, or a polished summer outing.


Package Includes:

  • Kate Spade Knot Mini Crossbody Purse
  • Kate Spade Varese Aviator Sunglasses

Estimated Value: $350
Donated by: SVdP Chicago Central Office


A perfect treat for yourself or a stylish gift for someone special.

Signed by a Legend: Scottie Pippen Autographed License Plate item
Signed by a Legend: Scottie Pippen Autographed License Plate
$175

Starting bid

Own a piece of Chicago basketball history with this autographed license plate signed by Scottie Pippen, one of the most iconic players of the Chicago Bulls dynasty.


This collectible item is PSA authenticated, ensuring the signature’s authenticity and making it a valuable addition to any sports memorabilia collection.

Whether you're a lifelong Bulls fan or a collector of championship-era history, this unique piece celebrates one of basketball’s greatest legends.


Package Includes:

  • Scottie Pippen autographed license plate
  • PSA Authentication

Estimated Value: $500
Donated by: SVdP Chicago Supporter


Bring home a piece of the legacy that defined an era.

Sip Sip Hooray! item
Sip Sip Hooray!
$100

Starting bid

Cozy Cocktail & Treats Bundle 🍸

Raise a glass and treat yourself (or someone special) to this thoughtfully curated bundle filled with spirits, sweets, and cozy touches—perfect for a relaxing night in or entertaining guests.


From rich liqueurs to delicious treats and charming home accents, this package has everything you need to sip, savor, and unwind.


Bundle Includes:

  • Lazzaroni Amaretto
  • Somrus Coffee Cream Liqueur
  • Somrus Mango Cream Liqueur
  • Kurvball BBQ Whiskey
  • $25 Amazon Gift Card
  • MT Sense Pacific Ocean Candle
  • “Never Stop Holding Hands” decorative pillow
  • Set of 6 liqueur glasses
  • Trader Joe’s biscotti
  • Chocolate-covered almonds
  • Chocolate hazelnut cookies

Whether you're hosting friends, enjoying a date night, or creating a cozy evening at home, this bundle delivers the perfect mix of flavor and comfort.


Estimated Value: $250
Donated by: St. Mary of the Annunciation Conference – Mundelein

Cubbies Care Package: Ultimate Fan Collection item
Cubbies Care Package: Ultimate Fan Collection
$110

Starting bid

Celebrate the legacy of the Chicago Cubs with this fun and nostalgic fan bundle packed with collectibles, memorabilia, and game-day essentials.


From historic pieces to everyday fan favorites, this package is perfect for showing your Cubs pride at home, on the course, or while watching the game.


Bundle Includes:

  • 16” x 18” “stained glass” Cubs-themed picture
  • (3) 1969 Cubs team signature mugs
  • Johnny Bench signature highball glass
  • Chicago Cubs beach towel
  • Chicago Cubs golf towel
  • (2) 2016 Cubs World Series pint glasses
  • $25 Amazon gift card
  • Baseball decorative sign
  • Trader Joe’s trail mix (2)
  • Butter Belgian waffle cookies

Whether you're a lifelong Cubs fan or shopping for one, this bundle delivers a mix of history, team pride, and everyday enjoyment.


Estimated Value: $300
Donated by: St. Mary of the Annunciation Conference – Mundelein

Crafting for Everyone: Ultimate Creative Bundle item
Crafting for Everyone: Ultimate Creative Bundle
$100

Starting bid

Unleash creativity for all ages with this jam-packed crafting bundle filled with everything you need for art projects, DIY fun, and hours of imaginative play.


Perfect for kids, teens, families, classrooms, or anyone who loves to create, this collection offers a wide variety of hands-on activities—from painting and drawing to jewelry making and slime crafting.


Bundle Includes:

  • Elmer’s Kaleidoscope Slime Kit
  • Crayola Limited Edition 115-Piece Art Set
  • STMT DIY Jewelry Spinner with 800+ beads
  • 2 Zippy Looms with project book
  • 8-pack Mondo Llama 8x10 stretched canvases
  • Paper Mate InkJoy Gel Pens (18 count)
  • Sharpie Special Edition Pens (20 count)
  • Paper Mate Flair Felt Tip Pens (24 count)
  • Sharpie Creative Marker Set (10 count)
  • Paper Mate Flair Pens (12 count)
  • Expo Markers with microfiber cloth (7 colors)

Whether you're planning a craft night, stocking up for creative projects, or looking for the perfect gift, this bundle has something for everyone.


Estimated Value: $295
Donated by: St. Francis de Sales – Lake Zurich


Let your imagination run wild!

Feel Better, Move Better: Chiropractic Wellness Package item
Feel Better, Move Better: Chiropractic Wellness Package
$85

Starting bid

Take the first step toward improved health and mobility with this comprehensive chiropractic care package from Alternative Solutions Center for Chiropractic Medicine.

Whether you’re dealing with back pain, stiffness, or simply looking to improve your overall wellness, this package offers a thorough starting point with professional evaluation and personalized care.


Package Includes:

  • Initial Consultation
  • Comprehensive Chiropractic Exam
  • X-Rays (if medically necessary)

This is a great opportunity to better understand your body, identify areas of concern, and begin a path toward feeling your best.


Estimated Value: $225
Donated by: Alternative Solutions Center for Chiropractic Medicine


Invest in your health or share this experience with someone who could use a little relief and renewal.

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