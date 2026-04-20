Spirit of Love Spring Benefit - Silent Auction

About this event
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable 2-night stay in a one-bedroom condo-tel suite at the iconic Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago.
Located in the heart of downtown Chicago, this luxury property offers stunning city and river views, upscale accommodations, and world-class amenities—perfect for a relaxing getaway, special occasion, or a memorable night in the city.
Experience Includes:
Whether you're planning a romantic weekend, a city escape, or a special celebration, this experience delivers comfort, elegance, and a true Chicago luxury stay.
Estimated Value: $900
Donated by: Carolyn Gable
Starting bid
Enjoy a classic Chicago summer afternoon with four (4) tickets to see the Chicago Cubs take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at 1:20 PM at iconic Wrigley Field.
There’s nothing like a day at Wrigley, from the energy of the crowd to the timeless charm of one of baseball’s most beloved ballparks. Whether you're a lifelong Cubs fan or just love a great day out in the city, this is the perfect outing for family or friends.
Package Includes:
Estimated Value: $360.00
Donated by: The Fahey Family
Gather your crew, cheer on the Cubs, and enjoy an unforgettable day at the ballpark!
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing 2-night stay in October 2026 in beautiful Sheboygan. This inviting condo is ideally located along the riverfront and just across the street from the stunning shoreline of Lake Michigan, offering the perfect setting for a peaceful and refreshing escape.
Property Highlights:
Nearby Experiences:
Whether you're planning a cozy fall weekend, a romantic getaway, or a trip with friends, this lakeside retreat delivers both comfort and charm. Perfect for a fall color getaway along Lake Michigan.
Stay Details:
Estimated Value: $600
Donated by: Debbie Mumms
View more photos: www.airbnb.com/h/condoheaven
Starting bid
Gather your friends for a memorable evening of flavor and fun with a bourbon tasting experience for eight (8) guests at Copper Fiddle Distillery.
Enjoy a guided tasting featuring a selection of bourbons, perfect for both seasoned enthusiasts and those new to the world of whiskey. Your experience includes a bottle of bourbon as part of the package, offering a preview of the flavors you will explore during the tasting and something to enjoy together before and beyond the event.
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply planning a unique night out, this is an experience designed to be shared.
Package Includes:
Estimated Value: $220
Donated by: St. Francis de Sales Conference – Lake Zurich
Bring your group, raise a glass, and enjoy an unforgettable bourbon experience!
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing escape for two with this perfect pairing of scenic views and iconic Wisconsin flavor.
Set sail with Lake Geneva Cruise Line on the “Best of the Lake” Tour, a one-hour narrated cruise showcasing the beauty, history, and stunning shoreline of Lake Geneva.
Complete your outing with New Glarus favorites — Spotted Cow and Moon Man, two of Wisconsin’s most beloved craft beers.
Whether you're planning a day trip, a date, or a spontaneous summer getaway, this experience offers the perfect blend of relaxation and fun.
Package Includes:
Estimated Value: $120
Donated by: Lake Geneva Cruise Line
Take in the views, enjoy great beer, and make it a day to remember.
Starting bid
Add a touch of designer style to your everyday look with this accessory bundle from Kate Spade, featuring a Knot Mini Crossbody purse and Varese aviator sunglasses.
The Knot Mini Crossbody offers a sleek, compact design perfect for on-the-go convenience, while the Varese aviator sunglasses provide a timeless, effortlessly stylish look. Together, they make a versatile pairing for everyday wear, travel, or a polished summer outing.
Package Includes:
Estimated Value: $350
Donated by: SVdP Chicago Central Office
A perfect treat for yourself or a stylish gift for someone special.
Starting bid
Own a piece of Chicago basketball history with this autographed license plate signed by Scottie Pippen, one of the most iconic players of the Chicago Bulls dynasty.
This collectible item is PSA authenticated, ensuring the signature’s authenticity and making it a valuable addition to any sports memorabilia collection.
Whether you're a lifelong Bulls fan or a collector of championship-era history, this unique piece celebrates one of basketball’s greatest legends.
Package Includes:
Estimated Value: $500
Donated by: SVdP Chicago Supporter
Bring home a piece of the legacy that defined an era.
Starting bid
Cozy Cocktail & Treats Bundle 🍸
Raise a glass and treat yourself (or someone special) to this thoughtfully curated bundle filled with spirits, sweets, and cozy touches—perfect for a relaxing night in or entertaining guests.
From rich liqueurs to delicious treats and charming home accents, this package has everything you need to sip, savor, and unwind.
Bundle Includes:
Whether you're hosting friends, enjoying a date night, or creating a cozy evening at home, this bundle delivers the perfect mix of flavor and comfort.
Estimated Value: $250
Donated by: St. Mary of the Annunciation Conference – Mundelein
Starting bid
Celebrate the legacy of the Chicago Cubs with this fun and nostalgic fan bundle packed with collectibles, memorabilia, and game-day essentials.
From historic pieces to everyday fan favorites, this package is perfect for showing your Cubs pride at home, on the course, or while watching the game.
Bundle Includes:
Whether you're a lifelong Cubs fan or shopping for one, this bundle delivers a mix of history, team pride, and everyday enjoyment.
Estimated Value: $300
Donated by: St. Mary of the Annunciation Conference – Mundelein
Starting bid
Unleash creativity for all ages with this jam-packed crafting bundle filled with everything you need for art projects, DIY fun, and hours of imaginative play.
Perfect for kids, teens, families, classrooms, or anyone who loves to create, this collection offers a wide variety of hands-on activities—from painting and drawing to jewelry making and slime crafting.
Bundle Includes:
Whether you're planning a craft night, stocking up for creative projects, or looking for the perfect gift, this bundle has something for everyone.
Estimated Value: $295
Donated by: St. Francis de Sales – Lake Zurich
Let your imagination run wild!
Starting bid
Take the first step toward improved health and mobility with this comprehensive chiropractic care package from Alternative Solutions Center for Chiropractic Medicine.
Whether you’re dealing with back pain, stiffness, or simply looking to improve your overall wellness, this package offers a thorough starting point with professional evaluation and personalized care.
Package Includes:
This is a great opportunity to better understand your body, identify areas of concern, and begin a path toward feeling your best.
Estimated Value: $225
Donated by: Alternative Solutions Center for Chiropractic Medicine
Invest in your health or share this experience with someone who could use a little relief and renewal.
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