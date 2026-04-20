Spirit of Love Spring Benefit - Silent Auction

Take the first step toward improved health and mobility with this comprehensive chiropractic care package from Alternative Solutions Center for Chiropractic Medicine.

Whether you’re dealing with back pain, stiffness, or simply looking to improve your overall wellness, this package offers a thorough starting point with professional evaluation and personalized care.





Package Includes:

Initial Consultation

Comprehensive Chiropractic Exam

X-Rays (if medically necessary)

This is a great opportunity to better understand your body, identify areas of concern, and begin a path toward feeling your best.





Estimated Value: $225

Donated by: Alternative Solutions Center for Chiropractic Medicine





Invest in your health or share this experience with someone who could use a little relief and renewal.