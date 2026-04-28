SF Tsunami Water Polo

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SF Tsunami Water Polo

About this event

SPLISH 2026 - ¡eSplish!

The Cafe 2369 Market St

San Francisco, CA 94114, USA

Entry ticket
$15

Buy your ticket before the event for a discounted price!

Sea Queen VIP
$50

Entry, 4 Raffle Tickets & $25 Donation to the team

Tsunami Royale VIP
$100

Entry, 4 raffle tickets, Get Dragged by a Queen, & $75 donation to the team


Get Dragged by a Queen (or have her drag someone of your choosing)

Our fabulous emcee queen La Vicky will read you or someone of your choosing during the show. This exclusive perk is only available in limited quantities. Act now!

Please be sure to share your read request during checkout

Pre-Sale Raffle Tickets
$10

Pre-Purchase 4 raffle tickets for $10

Prizes include: $50 Gift cards to local businesses (Cliff's Variety, Pink Onion, Rosamunde, SF Mercantile) and more!

Add a donation for SF Tsunami Water Polo

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!