SPLISH 2026 - ¡eSplish!

About this event
San Francisco, CA 94114, USA
Buy your ticket before the event for a discounted price!
Entry, 4 Raffle Tickets & $25 Donation to the team
Entry, 4 raffle tickets, Get Dragged by a Queen, & $75 donation to the team
Get Dragged by a Queen (or have her drag someone of your choosing)
Our fabulous emcee queen La Vicky will read you or someone of your choosing during the show. This exclusive perk is only available in limited quantities. Act now!
Please be sure to share your read request during checkout
Pre-Purchase 4 raffle tickets for $10
Prizes include: $50 Gift cards to local businesses (Cliff's Variety, Pink Onion, Rosamunde, SF Mercantile) and more!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!