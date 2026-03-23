Sponsor a House

About this event
*only 1 available
• Full back-cover ad in the program
• Featured recognition on all social media
• 6 complimentary tickets
• Special mention in opening announcements
• Full-page program ad
• Featured recognition on social media
• 4 complimentary tickets
• Half-page program ad
• Social media mention
• 2 complimentary tickets
• Quarter-page program ad
• Name listed on social media
• 1 complimentary ticket
• Name in the program
• Social media thank-you mention
$
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