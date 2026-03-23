Footlights Youth Theatre

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Footlights Youth Theatre

About this event

Sponsor a House

Golden Snitch Sponsor
$500

*only 1 available

• Full back-cover ad in the program
• Featured recognition on all social media
• 6 complimentary tickets
• Special mention in opening announcements

Loyal Badger House Sponsor
$250

• Full-page program ad
• Featured recognition on social media
• 4 complimentary tickets

Brave Lion House Sponsor
$150

• Half-page program ad
• Social media mention
• 2 complimentary tickets

Smart Eagle House Sponsor
$75

• Quarter-page program ad
• Name listed on social media
• 1 complimentary ticket

Ambitious Snake House Sponsor
$25

• Name in the program
• Social media thank-you mention

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