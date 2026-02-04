Sponsor a Participant – W3 Bee-Long

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
$4 covers materials for one single session (one activity block) during our community pilot phase.
Session credits are flexible and can be used for any on-site W3 Bee-Long session the participant registers for (Tuesdays or Thursdays).
No expiration
Supports participation in W3 Bee-Long in-person community social outings, offered once a month.
Community outings and special events may have separate costs and are not covered by session credits. Costs vary depending on the experience and may include entry fees, materials, and adaptive supports.
Community outings provide real-world social experiences in inclusive, supported environments with additional planning and volunteers to ensure safety, accessibility, and meaningful engagement
