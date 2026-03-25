SPONSOR - Walk a Mile in Her Shoes 2026

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About this event
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Includes: onsite display at the event - sponsor recognition in all advertising material - logo on event t-shirt - announced live at the event - 10 participant registrations with 10 shirts
Includes: logo on event t-shirt - announced live at the event - announced prior to event on social media - 6 participant registrations with 6 shirts
Includes: logo on event t-shirt - announced live at the event - announced prior to event on social media - 4 participant registrations with 4 shirts
Includes: logo on event t-shirt - announced live at the event - announced prior to event on social media - 2 participant registrations with 2 shirts
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!