Survivor Resource Center
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Survivor Resource Center

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Survivor Resource Center

About this event

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SPONSOR - Walk a Mile in Her Shoes 2026

108 N Vermilion St

Danville, IL 61832, USA

Add a donation for Survivor Resource Center

$

Ruby Slipper Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes: onsite display at the event - sponsor recognition in all advertising material - logo on event t-shirt - announced live at the event - 10 participant registrations with 10 shirts

Wedge Sponsor
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes: logo on event t-shirt - announced live at the event - announced prior to event on social media - 6 participant registrations with 6 shirts

Pump Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes: logo on event t-shirt - announced live at the event - announced prior to event on social media - 4 participant registrations with 4 shirts

Ballet Slipper Sponsor
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes: logo on event t-shirt - announced live at the event - announced prior to event on social media - 2 participant registrations with 2 shirts

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