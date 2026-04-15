East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Program Inc

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East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Program Inc

About this event

Sponsorship - 2027 Clays Against Crime

410 Hardin Rd

Kodak, TN 37764, USA

Felony Reward Sponsorship
$5,000

-Entry for 3 Teams (12 shooters) -3 Carts -Logo placement on website -Logo featured on ETV-CS social media pages -Logo on pre & post event emails -Logo/Company name placement at 4 shooting stations -Availability to set up a booth/table at the event -Promo items in participant and volunteer event bags

Lunch Sponsor
$3,000

-Entry for 1 Team (4 shooters) -1 Cart -Logo placement on website -Logo featured on ETV-CS social media pages -Logo in event program -Logo/Company name placement in guest seating and food services areas -Promo items in participant and volunteer event bags

SWAT Sponsor
$2,500

-Entry for 2 Teams (8 shooters) -2 Carts -Logo placement on website -Logo featured on ETV-CS social media pages -Logo in event program -Logo/Company name placement at 2 shooting stations -Availability to set up a booth/table at the event -Logo/Company name placement at 2 shooting stations -Promo items in participant and volunteer event bags

Paddy Wagon Sponsor
$2,500

-Entry for 1 Team (4 shooters) -1 Cart -Logo placement on website -Logo featured on ETV-CS social media pages -Logo in event program -Logo/Company name on all event carts -Promo items in participant and volunteer event bags

Most Wanted Sponsor
$1,000

-Entry for 1 Team (4 shooters) -1 Cart -Logo placement on website -Logo featured on ETV-CS social media pages -Logo/Company name placement at a shooting station -Promo items in participant and volunteer event bags

Tipster Reward/Station Sponsor
$250

-Logo/Company name at a shooting station

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