Sponsorship - People in Action Gala

310 E Parkerville Rd

Cedar Hill, TX 75104, USA

Gold Level
$2,500

Includes the following:

-A reserved table of 8 at the event.

-Prominent logo placement on event flyer and signage at the event.

-Recognition and promotion in one of our monthly email distribution newsletters.

-Gold Sponsor acknowledgment on stage during the event.

-A special post on CHAT’s Facebook & Instagram accounts, tagging to sponsor’s corresponding social media accounts.

Silver Level
$1,500

Includes the following:

-A reserved table of 8 at the event.

-Logo on signage at the event.

-Silver Sponsor acknowledgment on stage during the event.

Bronze Level
$1,000

Includes the following:

-A reserved table of 8 at the event.

-Bronze Sponsor acknowledgment on stage during the event.

