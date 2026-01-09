Sponsorship - People in Action Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Includes the following:
-A reserved table of 8 at the event.
-Prominent logo placement on event flyer and signage at the event.
-Recognition and promotion in one of our monthly email distribution newsletters.
-Gold Sponsor acknowledgment on stage during the event.
-A special post on CHAT’s Facebook & Instagram accounts, tagging to sponsor’s corresponding social media accounts.
Includes the following:
-A reserved table of 8 at the event.
-Logo on signage at the event.
-Silver Sponsor acknowledgment on stage during the event.
Includes the following:
-A reserved table of 8 at the event.
-Bronze Sponsor acknowledgment on stage during the event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!