Sponsorship of The CNY Chapter NRHS, and the 51st Great New York State Model Train Fair - 2026

About this event
· One Year honorary membership in CNYNRHS.
· Your supplied sign/banner exclusively/prominently displayed at Model Train Fair.
· Display table/booth at the Model Train Fair in Expo Center.
· Opportunity to display your promotional materials at entrance.
· Your name/logo displayed on signage at Model Train Fair.
· Your Name/Logo in our popular Monthly newsletter The Green Block.
· Your Name/Logo with link displayed on our Website, Facebook and Instagram.
· Subscription to our acclaimed monthly newsletter The Green Block.
10 Complimentary $10 Admission tickets to Model Train Fair.
· Display table/booth at the Model Train Fair in Expo Center.
· Opportunity to display your promotional materials at entrance.
· Your name/logo displayed on signage at Model Train Fair.
· Your Name/Logo in our popular Monthly newsletter The Green Block.
· Your Name/Logo with link displayed on our Website, Facebook and Instagram.
· Subscription to our acclaimed monthly newsletter The Green Block.
8 Complimentary $10 Admission tickets to Model Train Fair.
· Opportunity to display your promotional materials at entrance.
· Your name/logo displayed on signage at Model Train Fair.
· Your Name/Logo in our popular Monthly newsletter The Green Block.
· Your Name/Logo with link displayed on our Website.
· Subscription to our acclaimed monthly newsletter The Green Block.
6 Complimentary $10 Admission tickets to Model Train Fair.
· Your name/logo displayed on signage at Model Train Fair.
· Your Name/Logo in our popular Monthly newsletter The Green Block.
· Your Name/Logo with link displayed on our Website.
· Subscription to our acclaimed monthly newsletter The Green Block.
4 Complimentary $10 Admission tickets to Model Train Fair.
$
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