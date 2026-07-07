Sponsorship of The CNY Chapter NRHS, and the 51st Great New York State Model Train Fair - 2026

· One Year honorary membership in CNYNRHS.

· Your supplied sign/banner exclusively/prominently displayed at Model Train Fair.

· Display table/booth at the Model Train Fair in Expo Center.

· Opportunity to display your promotional materials at entrance.

· Your name/logo displayed on signage at Model Train Fair.

· Your Name/Logo in our popular Monthly newsletter The Green Block.

· Your Name/Logo with link displayed on our Website, Facebook and Instagram.

· Subscription to our acclaimed monthly newsletter The Green Block.

10 Complimentary $10 Admission tickets to Model Train Fair.