Central New York Chapter Nrhs Inc

Hosted by

Central New York Chapter Nrhs Inc

About this event

Sponsorship of The CNY Chapter NRHS, and the 51st Great New York State Model Train Fair - 2026

581 State Fair Blvd

Syracuse, NY 13209, USA

Platinum Spike
$2,500

· One Year honorary membership in CNYNRHS.

· Your supplied sign/banner exclusively/prominently displayed at Model Train Fair.

· Display table/booth at the Model Train Fair in Expo Center.

· Opportunity to display your promotional materials at entrance.

· Your name/logo displayed on signage at Model Train Fair.

· Your Name/Logo in our popular Monthly newsletter The Green Block.

· Your Name/Logo with link displayed on our Website, Facebook and Instagram.

· Subscription to our acclaimed monthly newsletter The Green Block.

10 Complimentary $10 Admission tickets to Model Train Fair.

Gold Spike
$1,500

· Display table/booth at the Model Train Fair in Expo Center.

· Opportunity to display your promotional materials at entrance.

· Your name/logo displayed on signage at Model Train Fair.

· Your Name/Logo in our popular Monthly newsletter The Green Block.

· Your Name/Logo with link displayed on our Website, Facebook and Instagram.

· Subscription to our acclaimed monthly newsletter The Green Block.

8 Complimentary $10 Admission tickets to Model Train Fair.

Silver Spike
$1,000

· Opportunity to display your promotional materials at entrance.

· Your name/logo displayed on signage at Model Train Fair.

· Your Name/Logo in our popular Monthly newsletter The Green Block.

· Your Name/Logo with link displayed on our Website.

· Subscription to our acclaimed monthly newsletter The Green Block.

6 Complimentary $10 Admission tickets to Model Train Fair.

Iron Spike
$500

· Your name/logo displayed on signage at Model Train Fair.

· Your Name/Logo in our popular Monthly newsletter The Green Block.

· Your Name/Logo with link displayed on our Website.

· Subscription to our acclaimed monthly newsletter The Green Block.

4 Complimentary $10 Admission tickets to Model Train Fair.

Add a donation for Central New York Chapter Nrhs Inc

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