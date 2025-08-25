SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES, ARMOR MANIA Metalfest January 17, 2026

Hosted by
Perryville, MD 21903, USA
BASIC SPONSORSHIP
$250
YOUR BANNER DISPLAYED
YOUR LOGO ON ALL OUR SOCIAL MEDIA
a bit better SPONSORSHIP
$500
YOUR BANNER DISPLAYED
YOUR LOGO ON ALL OUR SOCIAL MEDIA SUPPORTS EVENT AND VENUE
$500
BEVERAGE SPONSOR
Your banner displayed at the photo booth
Banner provided
Your logo on all our social media
Your commercial played during our live
2 VIP Tickets
$750
PHOTO BOOTH
Your banner displayed at the photo booth
Banner provided
Your logo on all our social media
Your commercial played during our live
2 VIP EXPERIENCE
$1200
SPONSOR OUR MUSIC
2 VIP EXPERIENCE
Your banner displayed with our DJ
Banner provided
Your Company mentioned multiple times by our DJ
Your logo displayed on our social media
Two 20 to 30 second commercials during the feed
1. $2000
i. SPONSOR OUR LIVE FEED
Your banner on our live feed table
your logo on our social media
2 VIP EXPERIENCE
Two 20 to 30 second commercials during the feed
Banner provided
BLU J MEDIA SPECIAL
$1000 there are only four available
BLU J MEDIA WILL PRODUCE A 30 SECOND COMMERCIAL THAT IS YOURS Your logo on all our social media
Your banner displayed during event
Banner provided
Your commercial played 4 times during our live
4 VIP Tickets
$2500
FOUR CORNERS
Four sponsors have the opportunity to your logo
On one of the corners of the canvas floor of our octagon
This is for the entire season
Commercial played during live feed
Logo on all our social media
Your banner displayed during event
Banner provided
4 VIP tickets to Three event of your choice
$10,000
Your logo in the center of the canvas floor in the octagon for the entire season
4 VIP tickets to every event
Your banner displayed during event
Banner provided
Six commercials during the live feed
Logo on all our social media
$
