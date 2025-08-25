Armored AF Foundation

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES, ARMOR MANIA Metalfest January 17, 2026

325 Front St

Perryville, MD 21903, USA

Basic Sponsorship
$250

BASIC SPONSORSHIP

YOUR BANNER DISPLAYED

YOUR LOGO ON ALL OUR SOCIAL MEDIA

the Upgrade
a bit better SPONSORSHIP

YOUR BANNER DISPLAYED

YOUR LOGO ON ALL OUR SOCIAL MEDIA SUPPORTS EVENT AND VENUE

BEVARAGE SPONSOR
BEVERAGE SPONSOR

Your banner displayed at the photo booth

Banner provided

Your logo on all our social media

Your commercial played during our live

2 VIP Tickets

PHOTO BOOTH SPONSOR
PHOTO BOOTH

Your banner displayed at the photo booth

Banner provided

Your logo on all our social media

Your commercial played during our live

2 VIP EXPERIENCE

MUSIC SPONSOR
SPONSOR OUR MUSIC

2 VIP EXPERIENCE

Your banner displayed with our DJ

Banner provided

 

Your Company mentioned multiple times by our DJ

 Your logo displayed on our social media

 Two 20 to 30 second commercials during the feed

LIVE FFED SPONSOR
$2,000

                                                                                                                SPONSOR OUR LIVE FEED

 

     Your banner on our live feed table

your logo on our social media

2 VIP EXPERIENCE

Two 20 to 30 second commercials during the feed

Banner provided

 

BLU J SPECAIL
BLU  J MEDIA SPECIAL

$1000 there are only four available

BLU J MEDIA WILL PRODUCE A 30 SECOND COMMERCIAL THAT IS YOURS Your logo on all our social media

Your banner displayed during event

Banner provided

Your commercial played 4 times  during our live

4 VIP Tickets

FOUR CORNERS
FOUR CORNERS

Four sponsors have the opportunity to your logo

On one of the corners of the canvas floor of our octagon

This is for the entire season

Commercial played during live feed

Logo on all our social media

Your banner displayed during event

Banner provided

 

4 VIP tickets to Three event of your choice

CENTER OF ATTENTION
Your logo in the center of the canvas floor in the octagon for the entire season

4 VIP tickets to every event

Your banner displayed during event

Banner provided

Six commercials during the live feed

Logo on all our social media

