Sponsorship Opportunities

As a Movie Night at The Wright sponsor, you help us bring 36 films per year to Ouray while keeping our doors open to everyone through our famous $5 ticket price.





As a Movie Night at The Wright Sponsor, you'll receive:





Name or logo on The Wright’s movie event page as a Movie Night at The Wright Sponsor





Custom-designed slide in the pre-show slideshow at all the year’s remaining film screenings, featuring your logo as a Movie Night at The Wright sponsor





Inclusion in one annual “Thank You to our Movie Night at The Wright sponsors” social media post





*Movie Sponsorships are valid for the current calendar year only. Sponsors who join at any point during the year will receive remaining benefits through the end of that year.



