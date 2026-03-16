Sponsorship Opportunities

About this event
As a Movie Night at The Wright sponsor, you help us bring 36 films per year to Ouray while keeping our doors open to everyone through our famous $5 ticket price.
As a Movie Night at The Wright Sponsor, you'll receive:
Name or logo on The Wright’s movie event page as a Movie Night at The Wright Sponsor
Custom-designed slide in the pre-show slideshow at all the year’s remaining film screenings, featuring your logo as a Movie Night at The Wright sponsor
Inclusion in one annual “Thank You to our Movie Night at The Wright sponsors” social media post
*Movie Sponsorships are valid for the current calendar year only. Sponsors who join at any point during the year will receive remaining benefits through the end of that year.
Bring a film you love to the Wright stage and co-host a Special Screening.
As a Special Screening Sponsor, you'll receive:
Collaborative selection of one film*,
Presenter status for Special Screening in all event marketing material including upcoming event flyers, poster, weekly email blast, and website
2 complimentary tickets to your sponsored screening
Custom pre-movie slideshow featuring your business (4 slides maximum)
One social media thank-you post
*Subject to availability and approval
*Interested in the Producer's Circle? Select this option and we'll reach out personally.
The Producer's Circle celebrates our most generous supporters who make our Wright Opera House Productions possible, with diverse and enriching programming from music and film to education and community events and more.
As a Producer's Circle member, you become a true partner in bringing world-class arts and entertainment to Ouray. Your investment enables the ambitious programming that defines our community's cultural life.
How Your Gift Works:
Your gift supports our overall season including:
Recognition*:
Featured placement as a Producer’s Circle supporter on the Wright Opera House website with larger logo and prominent positioning for one full year.
Dedicated Producer’s Circle recognition in printed programs and stand-alone event fliers for programs such as the Melodrama, Annual Radio Show, Roller Disco, featured music performances, and more.
Logo placement in a custom Producers Circle pre-show slide across 36 film screenings throughout the year
Prominent recognition in our weekly event email as part of a custom Producer’s Circle footer.
Custom recorded thank-you spot during our Live Annual Radio Show (for gifts of $5,000+)** Inclusion in two annual “Thank You to our Producer’s Circle sponsors” social media posts
*Note: Recognition does not apply to the Ouray Winter Wine Festival (OWWF), Ouray International Film Festival (OIFF), private rentals, or select touring productions.
**Limited slots available. Contact us for details.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!