SPONSORSHIP - Spirit of Love Spring Benefit

About this event
Ingleside, IL 60041, USA
"Love" Sponsor $1,000 and Up: 8 Event Tickets, All benefits of Spirit of Hope, plus: Featured Sponsor Listing with logo on all event marketing (print & digital), Opportunity to provide promotional materials or giveaways at the event, and Logo Recognition in post-event thank you materials.
"Love" Sponsor $1,000 and Up: 8 Event Tickets, All benefits of Spirit of Hope, plus: Featured Sponsor Listing with logo on all event marketing (print & digital), Opportunity to provide promotional materials or giveaways at the event, and Logo Recognition in post-event thank you materials.
"Love" Sponsor $1,000 and Up: 8 Event Tickets, All benefits of Spirit of Hope, plus: Featured Sponsor Listing with logo on all event marketing (print & digital), Opportunity to provide promotional materials or giveaways at the event, and Logo Recognition in post-event thank you materials.
"Love" Sponsor $1,000 and Up: 8 Event Tickets, All benefits of Spirit of Hope, plus: Featured Sponsor Listing with logo on all event marketing (print & digital), Opportunity to provide promotional materials or giveaways at the event, and Logo Recognition in post-event thank you materials.
"Love" Sponsor $1,000 and Up: 8 Event Tickets, All benefits of Spirit of Hope, plus: Featured Sponsor Listing with logo on all event marketing (print & digital), Opportunity to provide promotional materials or giveaways at the event, and Logo Recognition in post-event thank you materials.
"Love" Sponsor $1,000 and Up: 8 Event Tickets, All benefits of Spirit of Hope, plus: Featured Sponsor Listing with logo on all event marketing (print & digital), Opportunity to provide promotional materials or giveaways at the event, and Logo Recognition in post-event thank you materials.
"Love" Sponsor $1,000 and Up: 8 Event Tickets, All benefits of Spirit of Hope, plus: Featured Sponsor Listing with logo on all event marketing (print & digital), Opportunity to provide promotional materials or giveaways at the event, and Logo Recognition in post-event thank you materials.
"Hope" Sponsor $500-$999: 4 Event Tickets, All benefits of Spirit of Compassion, plus: Logo placement on event signage at event and MC recognition during the event.
"Compassion" Sponsor $250-$499: 2 Event Tickets, name recognition on event signage, acknowledgment on SVdP Chicago website and social media, and recognition in the event program.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!