Society Of St Vincent De Paul Archdiocese Of Chicago

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Society Of St Vincent De Paul Archdiocese Of Chicago

About this event

SPONSORSHIP - Spirit of Love Spring Benefit

4 Washington Street

Ingleside, IL 60041, USA

"Love" Sponsor item
"Love" Sponsor
$1,000

"Love" Sponsor $1,000 and Up: 8 Event Tickets, All benefits of Spirit of Hope, plus: Featured Sponsor Listing with logo on all event marketing (print & digital), Opportunity to provide promotional materials or giveaways at the event, and Logo Recognition in post-event thank you materials.

"Love" Sponsor item
"Love" Sponsor
$1,500

"Love" Sponsor $1,000 and Up: 8 Event Tickets, All benefits of Spirit of Hope, plus: Featured Sponsor Listing with logo on all event marketing (print & digital), Opportunity to provide promotional materials or giveaways at the event, and Logo Recognition in post-event thank you materials.

"Love" Sponsor item
"Love" Sponsor
$2,000

"Love" Sponsor $1,000 and Up: 8 Event Tickets, All benefits of Spirit of Hope, plus: Featured Sponsor Listing with logo on all event marketing (print & digital), Opportunity to provide promotional materials or giveaways at the event, and Logo Recognition in post-event thank you materials.

"Love" Sponsor item
"Love" Sponsor
$2,500

"Love" Sponsor $1,000 and Up: 8 Event Tickets, All benefits of Spirit of Hope, plus: Featured Sponsor Listing with logo on all event marketing (print & digital), Opportunity to provide promotional materials or giveaways at the event, and Logo Recognition in post-event thank you materials.

"Love" Sponsor item
"Love" Sponsor
$3,000

"Love" Sponsor $1,000 and Up: 8 Event Tickets, All benefits of Spirit of Hope, plus: Featured Sponsor Listing with logo on all event marketing (print & digital), Opportunity to provide promotional materials or giveaways at the event, and Logo Recognition in post-event thank you materials.

"Love" Sponsor item
"Love" Sponsor
$4,000

"Love" Sponsor $1,000 and Up: 8 Event Tickets, All benefits of Spirit of Hope, plus: Featured Sponsor Listing with logo on all event marketing (print & digital), Opportunity to provide promotional materials or giveaways at the event, and Logo Recognition in post-event thank you materials.

"Love" Sponsor item
"Love" Sponsor
$5,000

"Love" Sponsor $1,000 and Up: 8 Event Tickets, All benefits of Spirit of Hope, plus: Featured Sponsor Listing with logo on all event marketing (print & digital), Opportunity to provide promotional materials or giveaways at the event, and Logo Recognition in post-event thank you materials.

"Hope" Sponsor item
"Hope" Sponsor
$500

"Hope" Sponsor $500-$999: 4 Event Tickets, All benefits of Spirit of Compassion, plus: Logo placement on event signage at event and MC recognition during the event.

"Compassion" Sponsor item
"Compassion" Sponsor
$250

"Compassion" Sponsor $250-$499: 2 Event Tickets, name recognition on event signage, acknowledgment on SVdP Chicago website and social media, and recognition in the event program.

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