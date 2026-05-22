160th Anniversary Gala Sponsorship Opportunities

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About this event
2800 Potomac Ave, Arlington, VA 22202
The Platinum Victory Sponsorship includes:
The Gold Praise Sponsorship includes:
The Silver Joy Sponsorship includes:
The Bronze Grateful Sponsorship includes:
By gifting a guest with a ticket, your generous contribution of a minimum of $25 or more will provide an opportunity for someone who may not otherwise be able to attend to experience this memorable evening of fellowship, inspiration, and joy.
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