Mount Zion Baptist Church

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Mount Zion Baptist Church

About this event

160th Anniversary Gala Sponsorship Opportunities

Renaissance Arlington Capitol View Hotel

2800 Potomac Ave, Arlington, VA 22202

Platinum Victory Sponsor
$7,500
Available until Jul 29
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

The Platinum Victory Sponsorship includes:

  • One reserved VIP table for ten at the Anniversary Gala
  • Special photo opportunity with Mount Zion Pastor and special guests
    at the Anniversary Gala
  • Opportunity to bring greetings from the stage at the Anniversary Gala
  • Multimedia recognition at the Anniversary Gala
  • Full-page Color Ad in the Commemorative Anniversary Program Journal
  • Inclusion in the press release as the lead sponsor
  • Acknowledgment on Mount Zion’s website
Gold Praise Sponsor
$5,000
Available until Jul 29
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

The Gold Praise Sponsorship includes:

  • Six reserved VIP seats at the Anniversary Gala
  • Multimedia recognition at the Anniversary Gala
  • Full-page Color Ad in the Commemorative Anniversary Program Journal
  • Inclusion in the press release as a sponsor
  • Acknowledgment on Mount Zion’s website
Silver Joy Sponsor
$2,500
Available until Jul 29
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

The Silver Joy Sponsorship includes:

  • Four reserved VIP seats at the Anniversary Gala
  • Multimedia recognition at the Anniversary Gala
  • Half-page Color Ad in the Commemorative Anniversary Program Journal
  • Acknowledgment on Mount Zion’s website
Bronze Grateful Sponsor
$1,500
Available until Jul 29
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

The Bronze Grateful Sponsorship includes:

  • Two reserved VIP seats at the Anniversary Gala
  • Multimedia recognition at the Anniversary Gala
  • Quarter-page Color Ad in the Commemorative Anniversary Program Journal
Bless Someone with a Ticket
Pay what you can

By gifting a guest with a ticket, your generous contribution of a minimum of $25 or more will provide an opportunity for someone who may not otherwise be able to attend to experience this memorable evening of fellowship, inspiration, and joy.

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