Sponsorships and/or Corporate Donations

1 total. This partner will become the face of Puerto Rican Hockey! Exclusive branding on chest of all National Team Ice Hockey jerseys, Liga Boricua inline jerseys and fan jerseys sold in the online merchandise store. Presented by credit in the upcoming 2026 docuseries. Lead placement for all Parades including the National Puerto Rican Day Parade in NYC. "Presenting Partner" logo on the website header and 12 dedicated "Partner Spotlight" posts annually to entire PRIHA audience.





We are happy to work with potential partners and collaborate on edits to the proposed package. Please contact [email protected] with any inquiries or questions.