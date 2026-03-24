Sponsorships and/or Corporate Donations

About this event
1 total. This partner will become the face of Puerto Rican Hockey! Exclusive branding on chest of all National Team Ice Hockey jerseys, Liga Boricua inline jerseys and fan jerseys sold in the online merchandise store. Presented by credit in the upcoming 2026 docuseries. Lead placement for all Parades including the National Puerto Rican Day Parade in NYC. "Presenting Partner" logo on the website header and 12 dedicated "Partner Spotlight" posts annually to entire PRIHA audience.
We are happy to work with potential partners and collaborate on edits to the proposed package. Please contact [email protected] with any inquiries or questions.
2 total. For brands looking for International competition exposure! Branding on the helmets (front placement) of all national teams. Title sponsorship of one of the two annual Challenger Series events. Branding on team travel gear worn across the 6+ countries PRIHA visits annually. Logo featured in 6 annual posts online. Logo inclusion in footer of website.
We are happy to work with potential partners and collaborate on edits to the proposed package. Please contact [email protected] with any inquiries or questions.
3 total. For companies focused on community impact, youth development, and local Puerto Rican presence. Naming rights to the Youth and Adult Development programs. Physical branding for Liga Boricua in San Juan. Activation opportunities at regional events including parades and festivals. Logo inclusion in footer of website.
We are happy to work with potential partners and collaborate on edits to the proposed package. Please contact [email protected] with any inquiries or questions.
10 total. High volume, local businesses, or specialized vendors. Logo on the "Partners" page and one group "Thank You" post per season. "VIP" access and treatment to all PRIHA competitions. Opportunity to provide digital offers/coupons to the 600+ athlete members and their families.
We are happy to work with potential partners and collaborate on edits to the proposed package. Please contact [email protected] with any inquiries or questions.
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