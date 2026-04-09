La Core Christian Elementary Inc

Hosted by

La Core Christian Elementary Inc

About this event

Spring 2026 Photos

Essentials
$30

Includes: (1) 8x10 + (2) 5x7 + (4) 2x3 wallet prints

Signature Package
$35

Includes: (1) 8x10 + (2) 5x7 + (4) 2x3 wallet prints + digital download of photo

Premier
$45

Includes: (1) 8x10 + (2) 5x7 + (4) 2x3 wallet prints + digital download of all photos and poses

Siblings Add-on:
$25

Note: this is an add-on, at least one of the 3 main packages must also be purchased in order to redeem this add-on.


Includes digital download of every pose taken for both children + poses together.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!