Spring Camp 2026 · A Rewilding Weekend

About this event
Choose $0 under Zeffy Platform Fee. If you do not get a spot, we'll refund you the $75. This is a primitive tent-camping experience, and sleeping gear is required. Shared tents will be coordinated as needed, and solo tents must be two-person size or smaller.
This is a primitive tent-camping experience, and sleeping gear is required. Shared tents will be coordinated as needed, and solo tents must be two-person size or smaller.
If you'd like to sponsor a camper, please do so here! Thank you for your generosity!!
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