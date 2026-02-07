WildKind Collective

Hosted by

WildKind Collective

About this event

Spring Camp 2026 · A Rewilding Weekend

Fort Valley Rd

Fort Valley, VA 22652, USA

WAITLIST for Rewilding Weekend
$75

Choose $0 under Zeffy Platform Fee. If you do not get a spot, we'll refund you the $75. This is a primitive tent-camping experience, and sleeping gear is required. Shared tents will be coordinated as needed, and solo tents must be two-person size or smaller.

Rewilding Weekend Pass
$75

This is a primitive tent-camping experience, and sleeping gear is required. Shared tents will be coordinated as needed, and solo tents must be two-person size or smaller.

Sponsor a Camper!
$75

If you'd like to sponsor a camper, please do so here! Thank you for your generosity!!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!