Spring Fling Sip & Stroll - Sponsorships

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

● Facebook posts with a minimum of two exclusive tagged posts and two shared tagged posts

● Premier acknowledgement with logo and/or name on printed materials

● Four tickets to the event ($220 value)

● Space at Oliver's for a banner or signage (you must provide)

● Opportunity to select one of the following naming opportunities:

o Food (2 max – includes logo on signs at the food station/area)

o Beverage (2 max – includes related signage)

Gold Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

● Facebook posts with a minimum of one exclusive tagged post and two shared tagged posts

● Logo/Name on printed materials for designated Naming Opportunity (see below)

● Two tickets to the event ($110 value)

● Opportunity to select one of the following exclusive naming opportunities:

o Photography & Photo Booth (1 max)

o Beverages at one participating location (maximum to be determined)

o Swag Bags (logo sticker or business cards required)

o Registration Table (1 max)


Bronze Sponsor
$250

● Facebook posts with a minimum of two shared tagged posts

● Logo/Name on printed materials for designated Naming Opportunity (see below)

● One ticket to the event ($55 value)

● Opportunity to select one of the following exclusive naming opportunities:

o Raffle Table (1 max)

o Dueling Bartenders (1 max)

o Event brochure & map (1 max)

o Dessert (1 max)


