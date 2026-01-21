Spring Fling Sip & Stroll - Sponsorships

Hosted by
● Facebook posts with a minimum of two exclusive tagged posts and two shared tagged posts
● Premier acknowledgement with logo and/or name on printed materials
● Four tickets to the event ($220 value)
● Space at Oliver's for a banner or signage (you must provide)
● Opportunity to select one of the following naming opportunities:
o Food (2 max – includes logo on signs at the food station/area)
o Beverage (2 max – includes related signage)
● Facebook posts with a minimum of one exclusive tagged post and two shared tagged posts
● Logo/Name on printed materials for designated Naming Opportunity (see below)
● Two tickets to the event ($110 value)
● Opportunity to select one of the following exclusive naming opportunities:
o Photography & Photo Booth (1 max)
o Beverages at one participating location (maximum to be determined)
o Swag Bags (logo sticker or business cards required)
o Registration Table (1 max)
● Facebook posts with a minimum of two shared tagged posts
● Logo/Name on printed materials for designated Naming Opportunity (see below)
● One ticket to the event ($55 value)
● Opportunity to select one of the following exclusive naming opportunities:
o Raffle Table (1 max)
o Dueling Bartenders (1 max)
o Event brochure & map (1 max)
o Dessert (1 max)
