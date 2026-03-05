Spring Scrum Cohort

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
Support one another
- Attend all six consecutive weekends
-Establish and use preferred communication tools for the team
- Engage actively throughout the series
- Complete assigned tasks
- Facilitate discussion & walk scrum board when needed
- Create accounts on required platforms
Study diligently
- Aim to become certified within 40 days of starting
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