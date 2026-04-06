Spring Silent Auction

A true collaborative work of art by the Gulfport Quilting Guild, this exquisite quilt blends soft greens, lavender, and purple in a striking patterned design, complemented by a rich green backing. Professionally machine quilted by Stargazer Quilting, this heirloom-quality piece offers exceptional craftsmanship, warmth, and timeless beauty—perfect for a queen bed or as a standout accent in your home.