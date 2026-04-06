Gulfport Senior Foundation

Hosted by

Gulfport Senior Foundation

About this event

Spring Silent Auction

Pick-up location

5501 27th Ave S, Gulfport, FL 33707, USA

Reversible Quilt item
Reversible Quilt
$30

Starting bid

A true collaborative work of art by the Gulfport Quilting Guild, this exquisite quilt blends soft greens, lavender, and purple in a striking patterned design, complemented by a rich green backing. Professionally machine quilted by Stargazer Quilting, this heirloom-quality piece offers exceptional craftsmanship, warmth, and timeless beauty—perfect for a queen bed or as a standout accent in your home.

Beach themed 6x6 ceramic tile item
Beach themed 6x6 ceramic tile
$30

Starting bid

Sculpted 6 x 6 -inch beach themed ceramic tile donated by the Brenda McMahon Gallery in Gulfport.

Stained Glass Female Form -18" item
Stained Glass Female Form -18"
$25

Starting bid

Real stained glass wall hanger with chain. Female form with long flowing hair. Iridescent background.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!