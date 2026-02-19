Hosted by

L.I.F.T. Loving Individuals Forming Transformations

About this event

Spring Swing for Mothers and the Homeless

5820 Rockside Woods Blvd N

Independence, OH 44131, USA

Solo Tee Off
$50

Your $50 ticket includes two hours of Topgolf play, lunch, and access to our Mother’s Day Jewelry Sale. All proceeds benefit LIFT and Bridge Street Outreach in support of mothers and individuals experiencing homelessness.

Corporate Tee Off
$275
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Enjoy a private Topgolf bay for up to 6 players while supporting L.I.F.T. and Bridge Street Outreach. This group ticket includes two hours of Topgolf play, lunch for all players, and access to our Mother’s Day Jewelry Sale. Bring your team, invite clients, and make a meaningful impact together.

Corporate Screen Sponsor
$50

Advertise your business during our Topgolf fundraiser while supporting L.I.F.T.!


Sponsors can submit a custom promotional graphic that will be displayed on Topgolf bay screens throughout the event.


For more details and to submit your graphic, please contact Rick at [email protected].

Add a donation for L.I.F.T. Loving Individuals Forming Transformations

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!