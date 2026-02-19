Spring Swing for Mothers and the Homeless

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About this event
Your $50 ticket includes two hours of Topgolf play, lunch, and access to our Mother’s Day Jewelry Sale. All proceeds benefit LIFT and Bridge Street Outreach in support of mothers and individuals experiencing homelessness.
Enjoy a private Topgolf bay for up to 6 players while supporting L.I.F.T. and Bridge Street Outreach. This group ticket includes two hours of Topgolf play, lunch for all players, and access to our Mother’s Day Jewelry Sale. Bring your team, invite clients, and make a meaningful impact together.
Advertise your business during our Topgolf fundraiser while supporting L.I.F.T.!
Sponsors can submit a custom promotional graphic that will be displayed on Topgolf bay screens throughout the event.
For more details and to submit your graphic, please contact Rick at [email protected].
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!