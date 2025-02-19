The Party Theater

Stamford Stand-Up 2025

Standard Registration
Free
$100 - Standard Registration (Payment instructions sent in automatic email) includes five 90-minute workshop sessions with in-class material feedback. You are also automatically invited to perform in the Hill People's Comedy Fest on Thursday, June 19. Payment instructions will be provided via email- your registration will be complete upon payment receipt.
1:1 Coaching Tier
Free
$150 - Coaching Tier (Payment instructions sent in automatic email) At this pricing tier, students can schedule one-on-one coaching with instructor Mia Jackson, who will provide specific, personalized feedback and written notes to polish your jokes for the next level! 1:1 Coaching Tier includes the Standard Registration's five 90-minute workshop sessions with in-class material feedback. You are also automatically invited to perform in the Hill People's Comedy Fest on Thursday, June 19. Payment instructions will be provided via email- your registration will be complete upon payment receipt.

