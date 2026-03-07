The Party Theater

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The Party Theater

About this event

Stamford Stand-Up 2026

Standard Registration
$100

$100 - Standard Registration

This includes five 90-minute workshop sessions with in-class material feedback. You are also automatically invited to perform in the Hill People's Comedy Fest on Thursday, June 25.

1:1 Coaching Tier
$150

$150 - Coaching Tier

At this pricing tier, students can schedule one-on-one coaching with instructor Mia Jackson, who will provide specific, personalized feedback and written notes to polish your jokes for the next level!

1:1 Coaching Tier includes the Standard Registration's five 90-minute workshop sessions with in-class material feedback. You are also automatically invited to perform in the Hill People's Comedy Fest on Thursday, June 25.

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