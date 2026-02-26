Summer Stargazing Nights

EACH PERSON IN YOUR GROUP MUST HAVE THEIR OWN TICKET WITH THEIR NAME ON THEIR TICKET. Tickets must be presented in print or electronically at Frosty Drew Observatory gate before being admitted. This ticket will allow for access to the Frosty Drew Observatory dome and 24 inch telescope on a first come first serve basis. All other presentation areas including courtyard telescopes, the Sky Theatre, and the Science Center are available to ticket holders. Ticket holders can remain on the Frosty Drew campus for the entire event. We cannot guarantee acceptable weather for viewing, nor can we guarantee that you will see what you expect.