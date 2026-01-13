Change Today, Change Tomorrow

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Change Today, Change Tomorrow

About this event

State of the Black Food Summit

1125 W Liberty St

Louisville, KY 40203, USA

General Admission
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Missionary Sponsor
$2,500
  • Title sponsor logo flyers
  • Dedicated social media spotlight (4 posts)
  • Vendor table at the event
  • Opportunity to present
  • Mention in our press release
  • All Platinum Fork and Gold Spoon summit sponsors will also be recognized at our Lunch & Learn celebration on Sunday, September 6, 2026 at 3 PM at California Park.
Innovator Sponsor
$1,000
  • Logo placement on flyers and social media (2 posts)
  • Name recognition during event
  • Two CTCT gift bags
  • All Platinum Fork and Gold Spoon summit sponsors will also be recognized at our Lunch & Learn celebration on Sunday, September 6, 2026 at 3 PM at California Park.
Visionary Sponsor
$500
  • Name included on website
  • One social media mention
  • Live shout-out during the event
Dreamer Sponsor
$250
  • Thank-you mention on our platforms
  • Listing in the event program
Support with In- Kind Donation
Pay what you can

We are looking for

  • Gift cards or prizes for speakers and volunteers
  • Food supplies or reusable utensils
  • Branded items or merchandise



Buy a Full Page Ad
$400

All ads will be printed in full color. All ad purchasers will receive a copy of the event program in the mail.

Buy a half page Ad
$200

All ads will be printed in full color. All ad purchasers will receive a copy of the event program in the mail.

Buy a Quarter page Ad
$100

All ads will be printed in full color. All ad purchasers will receive a copy of the event program in the mail.

Buy a Sixteenth page Ad
$50

All ads will be printed in full color. All ad purchasers will receive a copy of the event program in the mail.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!