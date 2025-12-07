Stephenson Historical Barn

This is for a 12 hour rental of the barn on a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. 12:00PM To 12:00am.
This must be paid greater than 90 days before the event date.
The separate $500 Non refundable deposit must be paid to reserve the date.
The refundable $250 cleanup/damage fee must also be paid at the time of the remaining balance.
This is for a 48 hour rental of the Barn on a weekend. 12:00PM Friday through 12:00pm Sunday.
This must be paid greater than 90 days before the event date..
The separate $500 Non refundable deposit must be paid to reserve the date.
The refundable $250 cleanup/damage fee must also be paid at the time of the remaining balance.
This $500 non refundable deposit is required to reserve the date of the venue. The remaining rental balance and the clean up/ damage fee will be due 90 days before the event.
The refundable clean up/damage fee is due when paying the final balance of the rental. This due 90 days before the event.
