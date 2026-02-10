Stepping Through Time - 2026 Annual Step & Stroll Show Vendor Opportunities
Informational Vendors
$100
For colleges, universities, scholarship organizations, financial literacy programs, businesses, health and wellness organizations, and community nonprofits. Informational vendors may distribute materials and engage attendees. Product sales are not permitted for vendors who select this option.
For colleges, universities, scholarship organizations, financial literacy programs, businesses, health and wellness organizations, and community nonprofits. Informational vendors may distribute materials and engage attendees. Product sales are not permitted for vendors who select this option.
Retail Vendors
$175
For Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs offering apparel, merchandise, and specialty products for sale. Retail vendors are permitted to sell goods and services during the event. Only non-food and beverage vendors are allowed. The venue does not allow food to be sold on the premises.
For Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs offering apparel, merchandise, and specialty products for sale. Retail vendors are permitted to sell goods and services during the event. Only non-food and beverage vendors are allowed. The venue does not allow food to be sold on the premises.
Pre-Paid Parking
$10
We will provide your parking code via email at a later date.
We will provide your parking code via email at a later date.
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